Compassion Cafe welcomes diners to dine in, Sept. 24

Compassion Cafe is officially back to serving in-person hot meals, from 11 am. to 12 p.m., Sept. 24 at the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School located at 825 East Hwy 72.

Volunteers have kept Compassion Cafe going in many different ways during these last few years but are finally able to get back to its soup kitchen mission.

One thing which will be different is the hot meals will all be "to go style," meaning they will all be served in containers, but this does not mean diners have to go. The cafeteria will be open for everyone to sit down and dine together.

The purpose of the "to go style" is to keep everything more streamlined and sanitary, less hands on means less germs.

Once diners receives their meals, they can sit and dine, or take them home. The choice is theirs.

Distribution is limited and will be provided while supplies last.

Future meal dates are Oct. 8, Nov. 5, and Dec. 3.

If you are interested in helping at a Compassion Cafe meal, the organization is currently looking for volunteers.

Any organization interested in volunteering contact, Kristen Starkey at 573-783-1400, Shoney Williams at 573-561-4457, Jenny Sikes at 573-944-1707, or Donna White at 573-783-9591

To learn more about Compassion Cafe Madison County, find them on Facebook or visit www.compassion-cafe.com