A DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVE

Confidence

Dove

Have you ever filled out a resume or gone in for a job interview and felt pretty confident you were prepared? But during the process of questioning someone asked you something that seemed totally irrelevant and it threw you into a tailspin so to speak?

We become more and more confident in life and how to make good choices and decisions as we experience lessons and tests. There will be some lessons that are more difficult and deeper understanding will be the result of that test. Some experiences will be easier and actually fun in the end. But all of these lessons will help us if we are only willing to learn from them.

Being prepared is a key component to our success. Every avenue we choose in our lives is determined by by the preparations we make and the confidence we have in the outcome. I believe that there is one true confidence builder and example that we should look to and learn from and that is Jesus Christ himself. His everyday life shows us the confidence we need to make right and worthwhile decisions that will not only affect our lives, but also the lives of others.

Be confident in what His example teaches us and watch the results.

