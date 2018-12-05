U.S. Senators Roy Blunt (Mo.) and Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), co-chairs of the Congressional Coalition on Adoption (CCA), last week announced that their resolution marking November as National Adoption Month and November 17 as National Adoption Day passed the Senate with unanimous support. As co-chairs of the bipartisan CCA, Blunt and Klobuchar work to engage Members of Congress on issues pertaining to children in need of permanent homes, children in the foster care system, and domestic and international child welfare.
“As an adoptive parent, I know how much joy and pride welcoming a child into your family can bring,” said Blunt. “With more than 400,000 children in the U.S. foster care system, it’s vital that we continue efforts to improve the adoption process and ensure adoptive families have the support they need. Sen. Klobuchar has been a great partner in advancing policies to encourage adoption and raise awareness around children in need of families. I’m proud we were once again able to bring the entire Senate together in support of National Adoption Month and Day, and hope families across America will take time to consider what they may be able to do to help more children find the stable, loving home they deserve.”
This is the fourth consecutive year that Blunt and Klobuchar have led legislation to recognize November as National Adoption Month.
“Every kid deserves so much more than just a roof over their heads and a bed to sleep in—they deserve nurturing families, bright futures, and of course, a loving home,” said Klobuchar. “Recognizing November as National Adoption Month honors the big hearts and hard work of adoptive families and focuses our attention on the ways we can provide these families with the support they need.”
Blunt and Klobuchar are strong advocates for adoptive families and children. In August, Blunt and Klobuchar introduced the Intercountry Adoption Advisory Committee Act, which would provide the Secretary of State the authority to establish an Intercountry Adoption Advisory Committee within the Bureau of Consular Affairs to coordinate the development, refinement, and implementation of policies and programs focused on intercountry adoption. In May, Blunt and Klobuchar, along with CCA co-chairs U.S. Representatives Kay Granger (Texas) and Brenda Lawrence (Mich.), introduced the bipartisan Vulnerable Children and Families Act to help make international adoptions a more central part of U.S. foreign policy and international diplomacy.
Blunt and Klobuchar previously introduced the Supporting Adoptive Families Act to provide pre- and post-adoption support services, including mental health treatment, to help adoptive families stay strong.
