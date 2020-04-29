Congressman holds call with southern Missouri leaders

Congressman Jason Smith (R-MO) on April 21 held a conference call with more than 50 leaders from across southern Missouri to discuss plans for reopening the area’s economy. Smith highlighted how he’s been working with the Governor and President Trump about how to get rural America and southern Missouri back to work.
Smith spoke about how the best government is the one closest to the people, which is why getting feedback from the area’s leaders is critical to getting the economy restarted. He also believes that the rural communities in southern Missouri can serve as an example to the rest of the country about how to get people back to work.
“Full relief will not come until we reignite our economy and allow southern Missourians to do what they do best by getting back to work and delivering for their families,” said Congressman Smith. “That’s why I’ve been in constant contact with the Governor and the President, telling them how our rural communities are ready to lead the country’s reopening efforts. We must continue to arm individuals with all of the information they need about the coronavirus and empower them to make the best decisions for their families and livelihood. Our country was founded on personal choice and liberty, and those same values are going to power southern Missouri back to work quickly and safely.”
Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, Smith has been an outspoken advocate for rural communities and has made southern Missouri a priority at the federal level. Back in March, he held a series of conference calls with medical providers, farmers, family businesses, and veterans across southern Missouri. From those calls, he shared dozens of policy proposals with Congressional Leaders and the White House to help rural Missourians. He also provided more detailed instructions to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue about what executive steps the Trump Administration should take and what policies they should support to ease the burden on farmers during this difficult time. Smith secured a number of these policy proposals for southern Missouri.
Specifically, Smith’s price gouging legislation to protect Missouri consumers has been partially implemented through executive action by the Trump Administration. He’s also worked with the Trump Administration to ease restrictive video mandates for telehealth services and allow providers simply to provide care over the phone. He secured further action that included delaying costly cuts in Medicare funding and expanding funding for rural priorities, like broadband connectivity.
Even with these wins, Smith has not stopped, and continues to put pressure on Congress and the White House. Last week, Smith called on Congress to explore cost saving opportunities for rural hospitals, including forgiving Medicare payments that would result in severe financial hardship. Last year was the worst year since 2010 for hospital closures in rural communities. Yet, due to increased hardships inflicted by the coronavirus, this year could be even worse.
“Whether it’s providing immediate and targeted relief for our farmers and ranchers, increasing funding for rural hospitals and health clinics fighting on the frontlines, or expanding zero to low-interest loans for local businesses, I have made it clear to Congress and the White House that my number one priority is rural Missouri,” said Congressman Smith. “Fortunately, President Trump shares my concern for rural America. I’m pleased that many of my proposals are already being used to help the people of southern Missouri during this national emergency. Now my top priority is getting our economy reopened so we can get our people back to work.”
