Congressman holds call with southern Missouri leaders

Congressman Jason Smith (R-MO) on April 21 held a conference call with more than 50 leaders from across southern Missouri to discuss plans for reopening the area’s economy. Smith highlighted how he’s been working with the Governor and President Trump about how to get rural America and southern Missouri back to work.

Smith spoke about how the best government is the one closest to the people, which is why getting feedback from the area’s leaders is critical to getting the economy restarted. He also believes that the rural communities in southern Missouri can serve as an example to the rest of the country about how to get people back to work.

“Full relief will not come until we reignite our economy and allow southern Missourians to do what they do best by getting back to work and delivering for their families,” said Congressman Smith. “That’s why I’ve been in constant contact with the Governor and the President, telling them how our rural communities are ready to lead the country’s reopening efforts. We must continue to arm individuals with all of the information they need about the coronavirus and empower them to make the best decisions for their families and livelihood. Our country was founded on personal choice and liberty, and those same values are going to power southern Missouri back to work quickly and safely.”