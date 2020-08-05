Congressman introduces bill to support rural hospitals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Congressman Jason Smith (R-MO) introduced the Saving Rural Hospitals from Closure Act which authorizes the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) to take certain measures, including forgiving all Medicare accelerated payments for rural hospitals that are experiencing severe financial hardship.

In April, Smith successfully lobbied the Trump Administration to allow rural hospitals that are owned or operated by counties or other localities to qualify for critical financial assistance programs.

In the months since, Smith continues to implore the White House and Congressional Leaders to explore all cost saving opportunities for rural hospitals.

“Put simply, this bill will help to keep our rural hospitals open by allowing the Secretary of HHS to give hospitals the flexibility they need to remain financially viable,” said Congressman Smith. “Last year was the worst year since 2010 for hospital closures in rural communities. Yet, due to increased financial hardships inflicted by the coronavirus, this year could be even worse.”

“Any future federal responses to the coronavirus must include this legislation to ensure our rural hospitals do not emerge from this pandemic in a worse position than they were before it began,” Smith added.