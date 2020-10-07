Congressman Smith: “End Taxpayer Assistance to Chinese Companies”

Congressman Jason Smith (R-MO) introduced the Preventing SBA Assistance from Going to China Act with Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL). This legislation prevents businesses owned by citizens of the People’s Republic of China or headquartered in China from receiving any taxpayer funded assistance offered by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Upon introduction, Smith said, “The fact that your hard-earned dollars would go to propping up businesses in China is unconscionable. It makes no sense. "Missouri’s small businesses shouldn’t be competing for aid with companies whose profits go back to support Communist China,” Congressman Smith said. “I am proud to team up with Senator Rubio and follow President Trump’s lead in standing up to China and fighting for our small businesses and their workers.”

“It’s long overdue for Congress to take action to stop Chinese companies from abusing our current system to exploit American small business programs, which are taxpayer subsidized and were created to help spur American ingenuity and boost small businesses,” Rubio said. “This bill will ensure that Americans’ tax dollars aren’t funding the Chinese government and Communist Party’s efforts to undermine American industry.”