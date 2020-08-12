Congressman Smith, Representative Francis visit Little River Farm People

U.S. Congressman Jason Smith visited Little River Farm People, Aug. 8 as part of his annual farm tour. He was accompanied by Missouri State Representative Rick Francis.
David and Karen Whitener showed the two representatives around the farm with a complete tour of the flowers, the corn maze, pumpkin patch, drive-in movie theater, sunflower patch and a chance to meet all the animals.
Smith said this stop on his tour has a little bit of everything, and he had never heard of pick your own and cut your own flowers. He said he thought it was a great idea.
The Whitener's explained their new contract with USDA to turn 20 acres of crop production into a monarch butterfly habitat.
David said the particular acreage has a little bit of trouble with erosion and this will be better than use as farm ground.
"It's just to attract monarch butterflies," David said. "We signed a contract this week. There's acres down here that we are taking out of crop production and putting in monarch butterfly habitat through USDA."
David said they will plant a seed mixture of 20 or more species including milkweed, which is where the monarchs feed and put their larva.
"You guys have a little bit of everything around here; agritourism, monarchs, the sunflowers, the pick your own flowers, the maze," Smith said.
"The money maker really is the sunflowers and photographs," David said. "We have photographers booked all the way to the fall. They get an hour slot and they bring all the customers they want."
As the tour continued, Smith and Francis talked to the Whiteners about PPP funding, unemployment concerns and broadband.
"Let me tell you about me and my neighbors," Karen said. "We pay almost $100 for Invisilink, off that tower, and it is slow and so unreliable that we pay an extra $100 a month for extra data on our AT&T because we live and die with internet. Then I also have to pay extra to be able to use my phone as a hotspot so we are up to $225 to $230 a month to have super awful internet."
Francis said, in 2018, he organized a town hall meeting in Fredericktown bringing in representatives from places such as AT&T and Black River Electric Cooperative. He said, after that, they have gone back to the state house and managed to get things moving.
"The government moves slow, but we've got $5 million the first year to start some research and the governor hired an executive director for broadband," Francis said. "We got $50 million in the budget. Let's hope we can keep and not have to give some of it back due to the shortfall. We filed a bill where electric cooperatives can now put fiber on the poles."
Francis said, due to some conflicts with some of the farmers, cooperatives were being sued for running fiber on the poles.
"The current statute only said copper could be ran, so we had to change some wording, some language," Francis said. "We passed another bill that set a standard. We didn't even have a standard, 25 up and 10 down. So we have made some progress but the big dollars have yet to come."
Smith said the state of Missouri received more broadband funding than any other state in the country. He said COVID has helped to highlight the need, and it is brought up in almost every meeting he speaks at.
"We were talking about telehealth and what good is telehealth if you don’t have connectivity," Smith said. "That’s why we argued all along that we need telehealth through just audio and not audio and visual because a lot of our folks may have a landline telephone in our district but they don’t have cell phone service. They can’t get visual."
Smith said there is a true division, and it is like the rural electrification issue in the early 1900s. He said he thinks the electric cooperatives are the answer.
"Education, economic development and healthcare, that is all effected by broadband and those are all things that we have to have to be competitive with the rest of the world," Smith said.
"We've made some progress," Francs said. "Is it enough, no, but we have made some progress in the last few years."
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
