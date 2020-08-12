Congressman Smith, Representative Francis visit Little River Farm People

"The current statute only said copper could be ran, so we had to change some wording, some language," Francis said. "We passed another bill that set a standard. We didn't even have a standard, 25 up and 10 down. So we have made some progress but the big dollars have yet to come."

Smith said the state of Missouri received more broadband funding than any other state in the country. He said COVID has helped to highlight the need, and it is brought up in almost every meeting he speaks at.

"We were talking about telehealth and what good is telehealth if you don’t have connectivity," Smith said. "That’s why we argued all along that we need telehealth through just audio and not audio and visual because a lot of our folks may have a landline telephone in our district but they don’t have cell phone service. They can’t get visual."

Smith said there is a true division, and it is like the rural electrification issue in the early 1900s. He said he thinks the electric cooperatives are the answer.

"Education, economic development and healthcare, that is all effected by broadband and those are all things that we have to have to be competitive with the rest of the world," Smith said.

"We've made some progress," Francs said. "Is it enough, no, but we have made some progress in the last few years."

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

