To walk the path of an ancestor is said to bring one closer to them and to in some way help connect the past to the present. For the last 35 years a group of Cherokee descendants has taken the 950-mile journey along the Trail of Tears to follow the path their ancestors made on foot.
The group of 21 cyclists road through Fredericktown June 11 as they neared the halfway mark of their journey.
The annual ride allows young Cherokees to retrace the northern route of the Trail of Tears on bicycles. Their journey spans from Georgia to Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma.
This year’s ride marks 180 years since the Cherokee people reached Indian Territory following the Trail of Tears and the 35th anniversary of the inaugural Remember the Removal Bike Ride which took place in 1984.
"The ride is important to me because I was one of the first people to ever do it as a 17-year-old kid and because it honors our ancestors," Ride Coordinator Will Chavez said. "It educates our youth and the public about what happened to our people 180 years ago."
The cyclists travel an average of 60 miles per day along the routes used by their Cherokee ancestors, who made the same trek on foot. According to a press release from Cherokee Nation, of the estimated 16,000 Cherokees forced to make the journey to Indian Territory in 1838 and 1839, about 4,000 died from starvation and exposure to the elements and disease.
Chavez said he has completed the ride twice but is only coordinating this year. He said there are a lot of differences between now and the first ride in 1984.
"I'm not riding this year, but I will say it is so much more supported and the technology available is great," Chavez said. "We have an active map on our phones to guide us along the trail and beside it. The bikes and equipment are better than 35 years ago, but you still have to put in the training time to prepare for the grueling three-week ride."
Cyclists were selected to participate in this experience based on essays, interviews and a physical to ensure they were up for the grueling challenge. As part of their training, the group spends weekends undergoing metabolic training and also cycling on a variety of routes. They also train on their own or in groups throughout the week in preparation for this challenging ride.
"The most difficult part is riding for nearly a week at a time between breaks," Chavez said. "Remember the Removal cyclists have to ride 8 days before getting their first break and another week before they get their second break. For me, when I rode the second time at 50, my hands and shoulders constantly hurt from riding 6 to 7 or 8 hours a day. Oddly, my legs never gave me any problems."
Chavez said regardless of the difficulty, if he was given the opportunity and was in good health he would do it again. However, he said he would not want to take the opportunity away from someone who had not experienced the ride yet.
"The ride is a life-changing experience for most of the people who do it," Chavez said. "The most interesting experiences along the way are parts of the trail you get to walk. Knowing your ancestors walked there too is special and at times heartbreaking because I wonder if I could have buried family members or my children in shallow graves along the way."
Chavez said they want other people to learn the Trail of Tears or forced removals did happen, not just to the Cherokee, but to a lot of tribes.
"We want people to know we are still here and thriving, that the government didn't wipe out our people," Chavez said. "The Trail of Tears does not define Cherokee people, but we won't forget that part of our history or stop honoring those who survived to allow us to be here today."
Chavez said the journey helped to teach him what his ancestors had to endure.
"The ride has taught me that my ancestors were treated cruelly when they were forced from their homes and lands," Chavez said. "The way it was all done, it makes you wonder if the government intended or hoped we would die off before, during and after the removal. But our ancestors were tough and determined to survive."
Chavez said he believes in solitude, and at times on the trail, he feels as if he is receiving signs from his ancestors.
"You can feel them and they send signs like holding back what was supposed to be heavy rain or a bald eagle flying over the cyclists a few days ago or sun rays breaking through a hole in a dark rock overhang where they huddled to survive during the winter of 1839," Chavez said. "Over the years, some cyclists believed they could feel the ancestors or hear them talking."
Chavez said the experience is so amazing that year after year there are support staff that continue to volunteer. He said it may be the young riders' energy or the purpose of the ride but regardless it is indeed special.
Riders from the Eastern Band are Dr. Blythe Winchester, Manuel Hernandez, Dre Crowe, Monica Wildcatt, Skye Tafoya, Zach Goings, Keyonna Owle, Micah Swimmer, Danielle Murray, and Tonya Carroll. Cherokee Nation riders included Destiny Matthews, Elizabeth Hummingbird, Marie Eubanks, Joshua Chavez, Brooke Bailey, Kayli Gonzales, Ashley Hunnicutt, Steven Shade, Kevin Stretch, Sydnie Pierce and Shadow Hardbarger. The group began riding together in New Echota, Ga., June 2.
Follow the progress of the Remember The Removal Bike Ride on Facebook, Twitter at #RTR2019 or Instagram @TheCherokeeNation in honor of the inaugural ride’s 35th anniversary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.