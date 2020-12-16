Conservation Commission approves MDC bear-hunting framework

If an annual harvest quota is approved, MDC will offer an online bear-hunting permit-application period May 1-31 with a fee of $10 per applicant. Individuals must be Missouri residents and will be allowed to apply to hunt in one of the three designated BMZs.

Permit selection will be determined by July 1 each summer through a random drawing of all eligible applicants. There will be no “sit-out” period for those selected to receive permits.

Those selected will then be eligible to buy a permit at a cost of $25. Selected hunters must be 11 years of age or older and have completed hunter education (or be exempt) by the time of the hunt to purchase a permit.

MDC is not issuing separate, landowner-specific black bear hunting permits, however, a minimum of 10 percent of permits will be allocated to qualifying landowners. To qualify, landowners must have at least 20 contiguous acres within the BMZ for which they are applying. Qualifying landowners must first submit their property information through MDC’s Landowner Permit Application at mdc.mo.gov/landownerpermits before completing a black bear permit application.

BEAR BACKGROUND

The black bear is one of the largest and heaviest wild mammals in Missouri with some reaching up to 500 pounds. Black bears were historically abundant throughout the forested areas of Missouri prior to European settlement but were nearly eliminated by unregulated killing in the late 1800s, as well as from habitat loss when Ozark forests were logged. However, a small number of Missouri black bears survived and reintroduction efforts in Arkansas helped to increase bear numbers in southern Missouri. Over the last 50 years, bear numbers and range in Missouri have grown. Missouri is now home to between 540 – 840 black bears with the population expected to double in less than 10 years. MDC’s 2020-2030 Black Bear Management Plan will guide bear management in Missouri for the next decade. Learn more about black bears in Missouri and MDC management efforts at mdc.mo.gov/bears.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0