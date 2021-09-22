Constant crisis

This Administration can be summed up in one word: Crisis.

In less than a year, as a direct result of his own policies, Joe Biden has turned our country from an economic powerhouse into a perpetual inflation state. Our country is less secure than ever before: our borders have been overrun, our country is dependent on foreign countries for our energy needs, and America’s enemies have been emboldened by our disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal. But I fear this is just the tip of the iceberg.

The disastrous U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan created the Biden Afghanistan Crisis. Right now, there are still American citizens desperately trying to get out, unable to leave because the Taliban is holding them hostage. The Taliban is in a better position to hold our citizens hostage and control its population by force because the administration abandoned tens of billions of dollars of military hardware in its hasty withdrawal. Our absence has now created a void where we have already seen China send their forces into U.S. territorial waters, while simultaneously threatening to send warships to the coast of Hawaii.