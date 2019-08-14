Life is full of changes. One day we are ;up," the next day we are "down."
Much of that depends upon our surroundings. The weather can destroy our homes. How many people have been affected lately (or in the past) by floods, tornadoes, hurricanes, fires?
An illness can change our living conditions. My nephew’s wife found out recently she has stage 4 breast cancer of the bones. Not an easy thing to face, but still a reality.
An accident can reshape our way of thinking. How many people that you know of have had life changing issues that are the result of an accident?
A death can totally reshape our lives. Depression and anger can set in, especially if it is unexpected or the death of someone young.
A new law can disrupt our routines. Most of us aren’t comfortable with change. Yet, changes are inevitable.
Some changes are definitely for the better. Weight loss, if we are struggling with overweight. Exercise, if we tend to be inactive. Better eating habits, if we have health issues. A more positive attitude, if we tend to be cynical. More involved, if we stay to ourselves too much. A better friend to others and a listening ear for those who need our compassion. How we respond to circumstances and situations makes our lives either better or worse.
What do you have in your personal life that you might consider to be a "constant?" Your marriage? Your looks? Your job? Your home? Your beliefs? There are always "knock offs," substitutes, and counterfeits in every area of life. Man seems to come up with all kinds of "new ideas" to entice us. Advice, new beauty tips, different jobs, a bigger and fancier place to live, a new kind of religion. It is up to each of us to determine where these ideas originate and if they are right for us.
There is one thing that has never changed down through history: God’s Holy Word. His commandments (they have stayed the same), His promises (that are renewed every morning), and His rules. People have made images, idols, or substitutes, and tried to destroy the Holy Bible and God’s way of life. But God and His Word are forever constant. That you can trust and depend upon.
