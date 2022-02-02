Convicted sex offender dies in officer-involved shooting at Amidon Conservation Area

A Bollinger County man has died following an officer-involved shooting, Jan. 25.

A press release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol states that at approximately 5:11 p.m. on Jan. 25, a trooper responded to a 911 call of a sexual assault in progress at the Amidon Conservation area in rural Madison County. The caller reported the suspect was armed with a knife.

Preliminary investigation indicates, upon arrival, the trooper contacted the suspect, later identified as Ronnie D. Walker, 58, of Marble Hill, and a physical altercation ensued, during which the trooper reportedly fired a single shot striking Walker.

The trooper rendered first aid prior to the arrival of emergency medical services. The Madison County coroner pronounced Walker dead at the scene, according to the release.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

The press release states that upon completion of the investigation, it will be forwarded to the Madison County Prosecuting Attorney for review.

Patrol records indicate Walker had been released from prison Oct. 30, 2020. The man was convicted in Bollinger County of sodomy involving a 16-year-old girl in October 1988, according to records. He was 24 years old at the time of the offense.

Walker was a Tier III registered sex offender, subject to a lifetime of supervision. Records show that the man was not scheduled to be released from parole until May 15, 2055.

Additional information regarding the Jan. 25 shooting death will be released as it becomes available.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

