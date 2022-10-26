Cooking for a cause

The chili was hot, but the weather was perfect, other than a little extra wind, for Furever Paws and Claws Rescue's first year hosting the Chili Cook-off, Saturday.

The Cap America team, Danni Hamby, Christina Dulaney and Paige Karius, won first place for its chili as well as the People's Choice Award.

Bobby and Tina Spain came in second and Robbins Law came in third. All three of this year's winners chose to donate the money back to Furever Paws and Claws.

"A few months ago, John and Missy Clark approached us at a fundraiser about taking over the Chili Cook-off and I was really excited," Charlet Pense said. "The board was really excited. I thought it has to be better than doing a yard sale. Well this has probably been one of the hardest things I've ever done."

Pense said, the organization would not have been able to pull this off without the support and guidance of Missy and John.

"I really want to thank them for turning this over to us and for helping us," Pense said. "I also want to thank the board. Rita Lamb who has been my ride or die with the rescue for the last 8 years. We have really learned a lot, and we still need to learn a lot, but we are saving animals. Amy Umfleet, Sarah Stephens, Elizabeth Grill, and Cristen McKibben, I really appreciate everything they do and everything they did today, along with their spouses."

Pense said, pulling off something like the Chili Cook-off takes a big group effort, and she wants to thank everyone who helped.

"I was so happy with the turnout that we had," Pense said. "It made me realize that our community really does support us, and they really do care about the animals and making a difference."

Pense said, she would like to thank all the teams who came out and participated. She said, she was impressed with how good all of the chili turned out.

"Usually they do this every other year, but we have had a lot of interest asking if we are doing this again next year," Pense said. "So our board will be talking, and we will maybe decide to do this or something like this next year."

Furever Paws and Claws Rescue would like to extend a thank you to all of this year's sponsors: Cap America, Groomer Has It, Chuck's Short Stop, Pettus Ford Fredericktown, Gateway Motors, New Era Bank, Madison Medical Center, Gifford Lumber Company, The Depot Cafe, Parkland Healthmart Pharmacy, Fredericktown Animal Hospital, Seabaugh's Furniture, Harps, Ozarks Federal Savings & Loan, Scoops, The Rite Cut, Robbins Law Office, First State Community Bank, SMTS, Torrez Sanitation, Country Lane Florist, New Warehouse Tire, and Madison Metal Works.

As well as a special thank you to Mama Clay's, Sugar Sugar by Juli, Jennifer Francis, Angie's Sweet Treats and For Goodness Bakes for donating delicious treats to help raise additional funds.

Furever Paws and Claws is a rescue which helps dogs and cats in the area find homes or be transported to no-kill shelters around the state. It is a non profit which relies completely on donations which are used to provide the needed medical attention all of the rescues require.

If you would like to make a donation, it can be sent via PayPal to fureverpawsandclawsrescue@gmail.com, donated through the Furever Paws and Claws Rescue Facebook page, or mailed to 1088 Madison 228, Fredericktown, MO 63645.