Cooking up Relay for Life funds
Two men, one from Fredericktown and one from Mineral Point, were killed after a crash on U.S. 67, south of Maple Street in Farmington Friday morning.
Dr. Scott Mier has been recognized for more than 20 years of service to the local 4-H program with his induction into the 2020 Missouri 4-H Ha…
The 2020-21 school year has been in full swing at Fredericktown Intermediate School and staff are so happy to have students back in the buildi…
Shirley J. England, 61, of Cherryville, Missouri (formerly of Fredericktown) died Saturday September 26, 2020, at her home. She was born March…
Week of September 21:
Tucked away down the back roads of Madison County is a small farm full of flowers, animals and a corn maze.
The City of Fredericktown made plans for trick-or-treating and approved a Fall Festival during its regular bi-monthly meeting, Sept. 28.
The US Army Corps of Engineers announces opportunistic take of feral hogs during deer and turkey hunting seasons.
Lela Maebelle Wells, 93, of Fredericktown, died Friday, October 2, 2020 at Stockhoff Nursing Home in Fredericktown. She was born November 18, …