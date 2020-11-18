 Skip to main content
Cooper, Sutton announce engagement
Cooper, Sutton announce engagement

Cooper, Sutton

Jason N. Sutton and Leslie Renee Cooper

Jason N. Sutton and Leslie Renee Cooper would like to announce their engagement.

Jason, 45, of Fredericktown, is the son of Norman and Mary Jo Sutton of Piedmont and grandson of late Rosabell and Charles Crowley, late Ervin and Lena Sutton. Father to Dillan, Jacob, and Dakota and also grandpa to Athena. He is employed with Austin Powder. His hometown is Piedmont.

Leslie Renee, 42, of Fredericktown, is the daughter of the late Lester "Bo" Cooper of Rombauer, Mo and the late Sharon K. Bratton of Williamsville, Mo.; and granddaughter of the late Ralph and Lora Cooper of Rombauer, the late Monroe Bratton of Williamsville, Missouri, the late Constance (Sally) Woodring of Williamsville, and the late Robert (Bud) Gullette of Poplar Bluff. She is the mother to Cooper, Lauren, and Sophia Durr. She is self employed. Her hometown is Cooper’s hill in Rombauer.

The wedding will take place at 1 p.m., December 12, 2020, in the chapel at 401 Park St., in Fredericktown. A reception will follow in the Fredericktown Eagles banquet room.

