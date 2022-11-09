Coppermines Baptism 2022

"Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it." PROVERBS 22:6 KJV

As the years have gone on many churches, new and old, have found themselves with a stagnant growth of children and children’s ministers over the course of 20-30 plus years. If we look back at the evidence, it certainly stems from many issues, but especially never being introduced to the one who runs the whole show, Jesus.

While there are other less significant reasons people don’t go or stop going all together, the problem generates at home. All of these reasons can be resolved over time if we as American’s take a stand and get back to the one who started it all and knows us individually (but that’s another article).

Evidence again shows us what a firmly grounded church can do for the community and families within that community. The church remains open long after a number of pastors come and go, many of its upstanding members pass on, and withstand the test of weather (which we all know causes havoc in many aspects).

A firmly grounded church has firmly grounded members. Members, who through the years have been down the road of hardships, trials, and tribulations; yet always seeking help and restoration from Jesus and other Godly members. Each day, never wavering in their faith, being that example to the younger population, leading our churches and being prominent in the community in some form or fashion. They’re unbreakable faith has been taught to them since birth for many, while others have come to their faith in their 20’s-30’s. Many of these members were raised in church with their families (parents/grandparents) who attended every time the door was open and participated wholeheartedly. Their roots run deep and strong, much like the mighty oak tree.

We see the news, hear of all the killings near and far, acts of war, immoral acts being done and wonder…. Is God still there, is He listening, why’s this happening? These times in today’s society it’s easy to say God has given up on His people or He’s turned his back on His people (and by all rights, He has every right to do so!) After all, how could people be so cruel and heartless these days?

Let me tell you folks, it’s on days like today, we see evidence that Jesus is still present in our everyday lives. YES, He hears us. Does He like what’s happening, I’d say that’s a firm no.

However, it has been this specific day, September 18, 2022, which has brought a little more hope into the world that looks so dark and depressing. It’s an honor and privilege to be a part of such a great church and church family, one that is able to baptize 15 young adults. Yes, that’s right 1-5, 15. How many country churches are still able to remain open or carry 15 on the daily role?

Many of these fifteen children, have Godly parents or Godly role models that have taught them the importance of loving God and loving others first. While living in America these days this is definitely a struggle. I ask you keep these children and young adults in your daily thoughts and prayers. Hold them up daily. Carry them through the difficult times and trails as others once did for you. The devil comes in all shapes and forms and will undoubtedly attempt to steal their joy and salvation from them….Let’s smash that devil under our footsteps right here at home so our children, here any across the nation, can go forth and teach the gospel.