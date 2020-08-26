Corn ears tell us what went right, what went wrong

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It sounds corny, but if we use our ears, corn ears will tell us why yields are down, says University of Missouri Extension state agronomist Bill Wiebold.

Corn ears tell and show us what went wrong during pollination and fertilization, the most critical time of yield establishment.

The ear takes us on amazing journey of its hard work to make kernels for high yields and profits.

Before pollination, the ear collects 1,000 female flowers. The structure that will become a kernel, if all goes well, is an ovule. One silk attaches to each ovule.

Just prior to stage R1, all 1,000 silks jump into action. They elongate under the husks and emerge. When timing is correct, pollen sheds from the tassel onto the silks. Then, pollen grains and pollen tubes begin a courtship dance of sorts. The pollen grains germinate and pollen tubes grow inside the silks all the way to the ovule. Male and female sex cells called gametes then merge to make kernels.

“It’s an amazing process, but in a good year, it successfully happens 15 to 20 million times in each acre of corn,” Wiebold says.