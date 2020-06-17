Corps of Engineers opens beaches at Wappapello Lake
0 comments

Corps of Engineers opens beaches at Wappapello Lake

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Wappapello Lake announced all Corps operated swim beaches opened for the season starting June 13. This includes the beaches at the Peoples Creek, Redman Creek and Rockwood Point recreation areas.

As a reminder all Day Use Fee Collection remains suspended until October 1, 2020. The fish cleaning station is open as of June 2, and Group Shelter Reservations will be available on-line only at www.Recreation.gov beginning July 1. The Management Office, Visitor Center, and all playgrounds remain closed to visitors until further notice.

It continues to be imperative that people remain vigilant and continue to practice social distancing and recreate responsibly. Additional information on modifications, closures, or other restrictions related to USACE Project Areas will be announced as soon as changes occur. Follow us on Facebook for any new announcements or news regarding the public safety precautions taken during the COVID-19 situation.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Life goes on
Democrat News

Life goes on

The coronavirus pandemic has brought with it quarantine, face masks and fear, among other things, to the entire world. But for Vernon, 86, and…

Ryan Matthew Carver
Obituaries

Ryan Matthew Carver

Ryan Matthew Carver, 28, of St. Louis, formerly of Farmington, died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his home. He was born in Crystal City, Missouri No…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News