Corps of Engineers opens beaches at Wappapello Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Wappapello Lake announced all Corps operated swim beaches opened for the season starting June 13. This includes the beaches at the Peoples Creek, Redman Creek and Rockwood Point recreation areas.

As a reminder all Day Use Fee Collection remains suspended until October 1, 2020. The fish cleaning station is open as of June 2, and Group Shelter Reservations will be available on-line only at www.Recreation.gov beginning July 1. The Management Office, Visitor Center, and all playgrounds remain closed to visitors until further notice.

It continues to be imperative that people remain vigilant and continue to practice social distancing and recreate responsibly. Additional information on modifications, closures, or other restrictions related to USACE Project Areas will be announced as soon as changes occur. Follow us on Facebook for any new announcements or news regarding the public safety precautions taken during the COVID-19 situation.

