The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Wappapello Lake reminds visitors to “Report – Trap - Eliminate” feral hogs.

Hunting of feral livestock on lands owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District in Missouri is prohibited under Title 36 special restrictions. The St. Louis District has two lake projects in Missouri, Wappapello Lake which currently has established feral hog populations, and Mark Twain Lake which does not have feral hog populations at this time.

Feral hogs are highly destructive and prolific pests that cause millions of dollars in property damage in Missouri every year. Feral hogs will eat nearly anything they come in contact with, including many species of native wildlife. They compete directly with native wildlife by eating acorns, a major food source for deer, turkey and black bear. Their rooting and wallowing behaviors destroy Missouri’s landscape and pollute our waters.

With fall hunting seasons right around the corner, cooperation is essential in the Corps effort to eliminate this extremely damaging pest. Pursuing feral hogs, whether it be shooting or hunting with dogs, interferes with agency trapping activities and further distributes them across the landscape. Hunting feral hogs at Wappapello Lake has been used as a method of elimination for many years. While hunting does reduce small numbers of feral hogs each year, it has been determined that populations remain the same and in some areas are increasing. To be successful in trapping efforts, the Corps is requesting the cooperation of the public in reporting feral hogs and refraining from shooting feral hogs on Corps lands.

Please report all feral hogs sightings and releases in Missouri by visiting mdc.mo.gov/feralhog or call 573-522-4115 ext. 3296.

