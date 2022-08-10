Correction and direction

Many, many years ago, two of my mother's sisters were on a driving trip from South Florida to Kentucky.

As they were traveling through Georgia, they got into a rather intense discussion as to exactly where they were. After awhile the aunt who was driving said she would settle the matter by asking a police officer their "where a bouts."

Upon finding an officer she asked him, "Are we on this side or the other side of this town?" With much question in his mind as to what was going on, he told them they were on this side of town. At that, my aunt turned to her sister and said, "See, I told you we were on this side of town!" As far as she was concerned, she needed no correction as to their location. She was where she was and that was that.

Sometimes in life we need assistance and guidance to make a correction on the course we are headed. Circumstances arise or habits have become so strong that we need help with correcting our behavior. We need to be headed in an entirely different direction. Asking for help might not be easy, but it can change one's life dramatically.

There are people and organizations that are here for all of us if we are only willing to ask for help. And most importantly, our loving Heavenly Father is always more than willing to help us with a correction, and set us on a new direction. Just ask. Be willing to take correction and head in a new direction.