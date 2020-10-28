Council approved street closure for 'family parade'

The Fredericktown City Council met Monday for a public hearing, work session, and its regular bi-weekly meeting.

No one attended the public hearing on a planning and zoning board recommendation to amend the city ordinance regarding the location and size of accessory structures.

At the work session, the council approved the closure of South Wood to West Main Street for 2 p.m., Friday. The closure was requested by Stockhoff Nursing Home for the purpose of a family parade and will last approximately 30 minutes.

The aldermen also approved two requests from the police department. One was for Chief Eric Hovis and Sgt. Mike Sletten to attend a virtual Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association (MIRMA) police seminar. The other was for an emergency repair for the department's 2012 Explorer.

In regular session, the council approved a resolution of support and commitment to the construction of team dugouts on the baseball field at the sports complex.

The council will meet Nov. 9, at City Hall, following its 5:30 p.m. work session. The work session and regular meeting are open to the public.

