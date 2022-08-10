Council approves budget items

The Fredericktown City Council met for its regularly scheduled meeting, Aug. 8.

With several purchase requests and a new architect/engineer proposal, the Fredericktown Fire Department was the focus of the evening.

The first request was to purchase five sets of bunker gear at a cost of $3,838.11 each for a total of $19,190.55.

Fire Chief John Clark said, the current gear is seven years old with a life span of ten years. He said, the department's goal is to get so many new sets each year in order to rotate the older sets out before they get too old and cause a safety issue. The five sets of bunker gear is a budgeted item and was approved by the council.

Next, the council approved the purchase of an R 320 E Ram 9Ah package, for the Jaws of Life, in the amount of $11,925.82.

After months of back and forth with FGM Architects, regarding the new fire station, the council cut ties with the company and chose to look for new representation.

Dille Pollard Architecture presented a proposal. After a detailed conversation, the company feels confident it can stay within the city's budget.

The council approved the proposal, and the city will move forward with Dille Pollard Architecture. The next step will be drafting a contract between the city and the company.

In other business, the council approved the purchase of new carpet for City Hall. The budgeted item will cost $10,450.

City Administrator James Settle made a request to have the administrator's purchase approval limit raised from $1,500 to $2,500. He said, with the cost of products on the rise it has become difficult to buy certain products in bulk without bringing it to council for approval.

The council agreed to the change and directed City Attorney Mary Boner to make the correction to the ordinance for approval at the next meeting.

An addition, regarding a new tractor with rear mount mower, was added to the work session agenda.

Settle said, the purchase of a new rear mount mower attachment was something he planned to add to next year's budget, and the airport has been looking for a new tractor. He said, in his hunt for a deal he ran across a tractor with the rear attachment, used with only 3 hours on it, for $83,000.

Settle said, if each department was to budget for the two items and purchase them later the equipment would run the city more than $100,000. He said, by jumping on this deal now it will save $20,000 in the long run.

John Boyd, CPA, accountant for the City of Fredericktown, said, the numbers can be worked out between this year's and next year's budgets to even out the purchase.

Alderman Rick Polete said, the new tractor and mower mount would not only make the city look nicer but it would save hours and hours of man power.

Settle said, a lot of the work this equipment would do is currently being done mostly by hand.

The council approved the request.

The council then went into closed session for one real estate matter and one personnel matter.

During remarks of special privilege by the aldermen, Polete said, he would like to thank everyone who pitched in to help during the flooding last week.

"Just a big thank you to everyone that was involved," Polete said. "Seems like we had a fairly quick clean up, no injuries from what I understand. Hopefully we don't have to go through that again for quite some time."

The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will immediately follow the 5:30 p.m. work session business, Aug. 22 at city hall.