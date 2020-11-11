Council approves digger truck, emergency repairs

The Fredericktown City Council met for its bi-monthly meeting, Nov. 9 to discuss the purchase of a digger and emergency repairs to a sewer force main.

Electric Supervisor Jeff Lawson requested approval to purchase a digger derrick truck in the amount of $90,000. He said they are still waiting to get a look at the truck, which is coming from Texas, but if it meets the city's needs, he would like approval to purchase it.

"It's a 2015 Ford chassis with a Cummins engine in it," Lawson said. "It has a 2014 Altec Digger Derrick on it. I don't know whether it is going to meet our needs and what we like or not, but in case we would like to get approval."

Lawson said the digger has 2,300 hours and 34,000 miles on the truck. He said the current digger the city owns has more than 4,000 hours on the digger and 79,000 miles on it.

"The old truck, the 99 model, was a used one when it was bought and that is kind of the reason why we looked for a used one," Lawson said. "It is too much to buy a brand new one, but we are getting to the point where we need to do something because it has been breaking down."

Lawson said, due to break downs the city has had to borrow a digger truck from the City of Farmington. He said a new truck would cost between $190,000 and $215,000.