Council approves digger truck, emergency repairs

The Fredericktown City Council met for its bi-monthly meeting, Nov. 9 to discuss the purchase of a digger and emergency repairs to a sewer force main.
Electric Supervisor Jeff Lawson requested approval to purchase a digger derrick truck in the amount of $90,000. He said they are still waiting to get a look at the truck, which is coming from Texas, but if it meets the city's needs, he would like approval to purchase it.
"It's a 2015 Ford chassis with a Cummins engine in it," Lawson said. "It has a 2014 Altec Digger Derrick on it. I don't know whether it is going to meet our needs and what we like or not, but in case we would like to get approval."
Lawson said the digger has 2,300 hours and 34,000 miles on the truck. He said the current digger the city owns has more than 4,000 hours on the digger and 79,000 miles on it.
"The old truck, the 99 model, was a used one when it was bought and that is kind of the reason why we looked for a used one," Lawson said. "It is too much to buy a brand new one, but we are getting to the point where we need to do something because it has been breaking down."
Lawson said, due to break downs the city has had to borrow a digger truck from the City of Farmington. He said a new truck would cost between $190,000 and $215,000.
"It looks to me like we would be better off to buy a new one than to buy someone else's troubles," Alderman Jim Miller said.
"I’d say, since the $90,000 is within your current budget it might be a good idea to at least take a look at this one and see," Alderman Rick Polete said. "If that doesn’t pan out we can reconvene and see if we want to move towards a new one. I would like to at least take a look at this one and see what you think."
The council voted to approve the $90,000 purchase but to revisit the topic of purchasing a new digger if the digger from Texas does not pan out.
Waste Water Plant Manager Vince Grieshaber asked the council for approval of $17,650 worth of emergency repairs to a sewer force main.
"It has kind of already been done," Grieshaber said. "We had a force man break at the north interceptor lift station. You might have seen the mess out there. We scrambled to get a contractor to break free from something and they came on Friday and worked all day to fix it."
The council approved the request along with a request for emergency repairs to a trash truck in the amount of $1,750.
The airport requested the purchase of a lawn mower to be reimbursed by CARES Act money. The request was approved.
The council then went into closed session for two contract matters.
During regular session business, the council approved an ordinance relative to legal services with Mary Eftink Boner, L.C.
A second ordinance regarding zoning regulations relating to accessory buildings did not receive a motion to be read and will undergo some edits before moving forward.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be Nov. 23 immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at City Hall.
