Council approves Fall Festival, trick-or-treating

The City of Fredericktown made plans for trick-or-treating and approved a Fall Festival during its regular bi-monthly meeting, Sept. 28.
The council first discussed a request by Selena St. Clair from Madison County Miracles on Main Street regarding a Fall Festival she would like to hold from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 10 in Azalea Park.
St. Clair said the event is a way to raise money for new costumes to be used during the annual Christmas parade in December.
"I know large crowds spread COVID, and we plan to take every precaution possible," St. Clair said. "Face masks will be mandatory, or they will be told they cannot participate."
St. Clair said the Fall Festival would include 20 games set up on the road behind Azalea Park. She said the games will be spread out more than six feet apart with each game having either disinfecting wipes or spray to disinfect after each child is through playing.
"I will have a table set up under the pavilion where they will pay and get their tickets to play each game," St. Clair said. "There will be a large hand sanitizer bottle sitting at this table, and they will be highly encouraged to use it before and after they play games."
St. Clair said she is hoping to have vendors set up along the sidewalk in front of the pavilion, spaced out six feet or more. She said vendors will have hand sanitizers and disinfecting spray as well as will be told masks are mandatory and food items must be prepackaged.
"I will need electric to play music and my vendors will need electric," St. Clair said. "I will also need additional trash cans."
St. Clair said she is also planning a Nerf Gun war battle at the tennis courts. She said kids will be separated into different age groups.
"I will have different age groups versing each other," St. Clair said. "I will be spacing out the children so I don't have bigger kids hurting little kids. They will have rules set and if not followed, they will be asked to step off the court."
St. Clair said the Nerf Gun battle will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Vendors will be there from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and games will be open for play from noon to 4 p.m. Tickets for games will be 20 for $10 and each game will cost one ticket to play.
The council approved the request.
Mayor Kelly Korokis brought up the topic of trick-or-treating to the council.
"I really think we can go ahead with trick-or-treating," Korokis said. " If somebody doesn't want the the trick-or-treaters at their house they can just keep the lights off. If they feel comfortable and parents feel comfortable taking their kids around, I don't see why we would cancel it."
Korokis requested the council set a time for trick or treating, Oct. 31.
"It is on a Saturday which is perfect actually," Korokis aid. "There is not going to be a Freakytown. I suggest we set it like we normally do from 5 to 8 in the evening."
The council unanimously approved the request setting trick-or-treating for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Oct. 31.
The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the council approve a request to subdivide the Harp's Store lot.
Planning and zoning also approved the changes to section 450.010 and 405.160 regarding accessory building exceptions and modifications. A public hearing was scheduled for 5:15 p.m., Oct. 26 at City Hall.
The council approved the request to purchase a loader for the transfer station and to purchase salt for the winter season.
The council then went into closed session for one personnel matter.
Prior to work session business, a public hearing was held regarding the 2020/2021 budget. There were no questions or concerns brought up at the hearing.
During regular session business, Korokis presented six individuals to be appointed to the TIF Commission. James Settle, Harold Thomas, Belinda Lopez, Kim Lerche, Jeff Farmer and Kevin Jones were all approved by the council.
Korokis also presented James Joyce to be appointed as the municipal judge. The council approved the appointment.
In her mayor's report, Korokis thanked Tessa Rehkop and everyone involved with getting the new picnic tables and benches for Azalea Park. She said the effort is appreciated and the tables are very nice.
The council then approved four ordinances. The first amended the fiscal year 2019/2020 budget for operations for the city. The second approved and adopted the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget. The third renewed a promissory note payable to First State Community Bank on behalf of the city. The fourth amended amended section 710.050 to adjust the electric rate schedule.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will immediately follow the 5:30 p.m. work session, Oct. 12 at City Hall.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!