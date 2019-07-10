{{featured_button_text}}
Local Boy Scout Kole Politte leads the Pledge of Allegiance and the invocation at the July 8 city council meeting.

 Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News

The Fredericktown City Council met early for two public hearings and its 5:30 p.m. work session, Monday.

At the work session, the council approved the purchase of a new server ($3,869.96) and seven new work stations (totaling $7,409.15) from Zobrio. The city will need to replace 19 more work stations before Jan. 1, 2020.

The aldermen also approved the purchase of 60 utility poles from De Soto Treated Materials for $12,650. The purchase includes different classes and sizes of poles.

A purchase of a three-phase boom lift from Anixter for the electric department was approved for $2,950. It will not be delivered until after October 1, and thus will appear on the fiscal 2020 budget. The extension which goes with the lift was budgeted for this year and its purchase was approved for $459.45.

Also, the council approved the purchase of a new K-9 for the police department, not to exceed $2,500.

In the only other business in the work session, the council approved allowing the boy scouts to collect aluminum cans at the concession stands (and other places) for recycling. The scouts use the revenue raised recycling cans to pay the utility bill at the scout hut.

Prior to the work session, the city held two public hearings.

The first public hearing was for public comment on a recommendation from the planning and zoning commission to grant a special use permit to allow a residential use in a C-1 commercial district for a parcel of land (at 151 S. Main St.) owned by Brandon Brown, Daytona Brown and Alyssa Brown d/b/a Guardian S.S.A., L.L.C. There was no comment at the hearing.

There was also no comment at a second public hearing on the recommendation from planning and zoning to amend the city’s code of ordinances to require a special use permit for publicly owned or operated parks, playgrounds, community buildings, museums, libraries or art galleries and public facilities, including police and fire stations in an R-I single-family residential district.

In the regular council meeting, the aldermen received written reports from the city administrator and building inspector. There was no new or old business on the agenda. The council approved accounts payable and adjourned.

The next regular city council meeting will follow the 5:30 p.m., July 22 work session at city hall.

