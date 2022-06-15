Council approves several purchases

The Fredericktown City Council assembled for its regularly scheduled meeting, Monday.

During work session business the council approved the purchase of a new Hyper-V Server from Zobrio in the amount of $10,328.

Deputy Clerk Theresa Harbison said, this will be a budgeted item in the new budget but needs to be ordered now because it will take awhile to get it here. She said, the current server the city uses is getting very old and is in need of replacement.

The council then approved an invoice from Jokerst, Inc. in the amount of $27,543. The approval is contingent on verification that a portion of the bill has not already been paid.

Alderman Paul Brown questioned the part of the bill related to emergency replacement of a broken fire hydrant on South Main Street. Brown recalled approving the payment for this particular repair at a prior meeting.

The remaining portion of the bill was for emergency repairs of a broken water main and installation of a new fire hydrant on Hwy 72.

The council then approved the purchase of a new trash truck in the amount of $175,379, a budgeted item.

The Optimist Club made a request for the city to purchase fireworks for the Fredericktown Fireworks and Fun, July 3. Harbison said, last year the city purchased $500 worth of fireworks to support the event. The council approved the purchase of $500 worth of fireworks for this year's event.

As a continuation of the discussion regarding social media, from the previous council meeting, Harbison presented the council with a quote from Archive Social in the amount of $5,988 per year.

The software will automatically archive all of the city's social media accounts and keep the city compliant with the state requirements.

Harbison said, she checked around with some of the surrounding cities and this is the software commonly used.

The council approved the purchase with a prorated amount of $1,497 for the remainder of the fiscal year.

Next the council had a discussion regarding pay evaluation through C-BIZ.

City Administrator James Settle said, with the budget time coming up it is time to look at the city's pay rates and scales. He said, Fredericktown is not the only city having this discussion and many are using C-BIZ to evaluate its wages.

The council approved to move forward with the evaluation which is estimated to cost around $16,000.

Regarding cyber security insurance, Harbison said, MIRMA has recently let the city know it will discontinue the coverage July 1, 2022. She said, the current coverage is a blanket coverage which covers all MIRMA members and the policy will not be renewed due to cost increases.

The council was then asked if it would like to be included in a group of MIRMA members who are joining together to get a quote from Lockton. The hope was that rates would be less if several members went in together.

The council agreed to be included in the group and see what the quote ends up being.

The council then went into closed session for one personnel matter and one real estate matter.

During regular session business, the council passed two resolutions.

The first authorizes the filing of an application with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Financial Assistance Center's State ARPA Grant. The resolution states the grant funding would be used to aid in the completion of a lead service line inventory, or drinking water, wastewater, and/or a stormwater project. The project is for sewer main line replacements to reduce inflow and infiltration.

The second resolution limited the issuance of keys to city hall.

The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be June 27, immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session, at city hall.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

