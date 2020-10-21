Council approves street closures for events

Korokis said this idea is really kind of cool because none of the other schools have been able to participate like this in the past.

In other business, the council approved the purchase of $10,000 worth of ammunition and two police vehicles for the Fredericktown Police Department, both budgeted items.

City Administrator James Settle requested the purchase of fertilizer and seed for the Sports Complex for next year.

"The only reason this is on here this early in the year is, if we buy it before winter, we get a cheaper rate because they don't have to store it," Settle said. "Looking back at our records for this year we spent $6,670 so I guess it's cheaper than what we paid this year."

The council approved the purchase in the amount of $4,663.25.

During regular session business the council approved two ordinances.

The first ordinance adopts the subdivision plat for Harp's Fredericktown Minor Subdivision. The ordinance separates the property into two sections, one with the main store and another section with an outer building.

The second ordinance is relative to the purchase of real estate between the city and Lance and Missy Investments LLC.

The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council is Oct. 26, immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at City Hall.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

