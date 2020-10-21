Council approves street closures for events

The Fredericktown City Council met for its regular bi-weekly meeting, Oct. 13.
First on the work session agenda was approval to have Miracles on Main Street, Dec. 5 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. around the Court Square.
Representing the Miracles on Main Street Board, Tara Hale said they wanted to make sure the city was going to give approval before they even started planning.
"We can just leave the COVID situation in the hands of the health department as far as that goes," Alderman Rick Polete said. "Unless they nix it, I say go for it."
Polete made a motion to approve street closures around the parade route and court square along with use of electrical boxes and dumpsters. Alderman Paul Brown quickly seconded and it was unanimously approved.
The council also approved a request for street blockages by the Fredericktown High School Student Council planned for Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
"What they are going to do, because of the Veterans Day Breakfast not being able to happen, they wanted to do a parade for them," Mayor Kelly Korokis said. "So the veterans will do a drive-by parade. They will go in front of Fredericktown High School, in front of the middle school, down the outer road and behind the intermediate school, come out on Cap A Drive to South Chamber to go to the elementary."
Korokis said this idea is really kind of cool because none of the other schools have been able to participate like this in the past.
In other business, the council approved the purchase of $10,000 worth of ammunition and two police vehicles for the Fredericktown Police Department, both budgeted items.
City Administrator James Settle requested the purchase of fertilizer and seed for the Sports Complex for next year.
"The only reason this is on here this early in the year is, if we buy it before winter, we get a cheaper rate because they don't have to store it," Settle said. "Looking back at our records for this year we spent $6,670 so I guess it's cheaper than what we paid this year."
The council approved the purchase in the amount of $4,663.25.
During regular session business the council approved two ordinances.
The first ordinance adopts the subdivision plat for Harp's Fredericktown Minor Subdivision. The ordinance separates the property into two sections, one with the main store and another section with an outer building.
The second ordinance is relative to the purchase of real estate between the city and Lance and Missy Investments LLC.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council is Oct. 26, immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at City Hall.
