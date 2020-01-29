The Fredericktown City Council met for its bi-weekly meeting, Jan. 27.
A discussion regarding absence excuses and pay for the alderman was brought up by City Administrator James Settle
"A long time ago, they used to pay you all whether you were here or not," Settle said. "My own opinion is, as hard as it is to get people to sit on these boards, as tough as it is, I figured you've got a good excuse for why you're not here. You should be paid for it. Either way, we just need to know a yes or no."
Alderman Paul Brown said he was on the council when the ordinance was put into place to only pay the aldermen if they attended the meeting making no excuse acceptable.
"My opinion is us as a board should be able to tell somebody they are abusing the system and they need to fit it or we are going to take action against them, not change an ordinance," Brown said. "I understand we create policies to affect everybody when we should be taking care of the problems. I disagreed with us doing that when we did it."
"Is the pay just for attending meetings or is it for the total job that we do, that makes a difference," Alderman Deena Ward said. "I mean I was on the phone outside for thirty minutes before I walked through the door."
Brown made a motion to have an ordinance written to reflect alderman being paid the annual $2,400 salary regardless of if they miss a meeting. Alderman Harold Thomas second the motion. Ward and Alderman Kevin Jones voted yes, Alderman Jim Miller voted no, and Alderman Rick Polete was absent.
The council approved a request by the JROTC Boosters to use the SRT site to hold the community Mud Run, March 21 and the annual Raider meet, March 28.
The council then approved a request for City Clerk Belinda Lopez and Deputy Clerk Theresa Harbison to attend MoCCFOA Spring Institute Training March 8-12 in Columbia.
Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis made a request for Detective Michael Sletten to attend a three day Crime Scene Processing Course April 21-23 in Pratt, Kansas. The council approved the request.
Building Inspector Richard Macke requested to have certain changes to C-I, Central Business District, which will affect any new construction in the future, sent to Planning and Zoning for recommendations. The council approved the request.
Macke said the changes ensure future construction outside of the 100 block of South Main, North Main, East Main, West Main and South Mine la Motte would be required to have a setback from the sidewalk.
"I recommend it for safety of traffic mostly," Macke said. "It's not a problem now, but it will keep it from being a problem."
Settle then brought a request from the Madison County Fair Board to supply 20,000 gallons of water for Dock Dogs, an entertainment show being brought in for the County Fair in October.
"To make a long story short, they are going to set up a pool with 20,000 gallons of water and she has to get the people that's bringing them in a heads up so they can get on standby before then," Settle said. "I asked (Water Supervisor) Junior (Shell), and he said 20,000 gallons of water isn't nothing and not a big deal."
The council agreed it would like to do what it can to help and approved the request.
During regular session business the council was given a recommendation from Planning and Zoning to approve an application for a minor subdivision by Robin Vance-President/Filtration Systems Products, Inc. After hearing the recommendation, the council approved the application.
Brown said the Sports Complex is nearing completion and with a few days left of work left to complete. He said he would like to see a big grand opening or ribbon cutting event.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be Feb. 10 immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at City Hall.
