Council discusses contracts

The Fredericktown City Council held its regular meeting Oct. 24.

During work session business, Mayor Travis Parker revisited the topic of the Madison County Dispatch contract currently up for renewal.

The main concern brought up was regarding when and if the advisory committee, mentioned in the contract, meets. The contract states the committee is composed of the Madison County Presiding Commissioner, Madison County Sheriff, Fredericktown Police Chief, Fredericktown Fire Chief, Cherokee Pass Fire Chief, Madison County Ambulance Director and the Madison County Emergency Management Director.

Representatives from the county were present to answer any questions and said the meeting is held in conjunction with the monthly Emergency Management meeting.

The next topic was a request to pay Brown's Tree Service for tree trimming in the amount of $58,400. The council had a few questions regarding work performed and the topic will be moved to the next meeting's agenda.

A request to hold the annual Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 10, at all four Fredericktown R-I campuses was approved. There will be no street closures but an increase in traffic from Fredericktown Intermediate School to Fredericktown Elementary School around 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

A request from the Water Department for emergency repairs to the UV system in the amount of $6,806 was approved.

The council then approved a request to purchase salt for the Street Department in the amount of $4,810.

During regular session business, the council approved an ordinance executing an agreement between the city and Dille Pollard for architectural services for design and construction of the new fire station building.

The agreement, attached to the ordinance, states the city's budget is $2.5 million and the anticipated start date is fall 2022 with a substantial completion date of spring/summer 2023.

During closed session the council voted to promote police Sgt. Kyle Colyott to the rank of Lieutenant.

The council also discussed one litigation matter, but no vote was taken.

The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will immediately follow the 5:30 p.m. work session at city hall, Nov. 14.