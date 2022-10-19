Council discusses dispatch and jail services

The Fredericktown City Council discussed a contract with Madison County regarding dispatch and jail services, during its regularly scheduled meeting, Oct. 11.

Kyle Rogers, representing Madison County, presented the aldermen with a packet explaining the previous agreement signed in 2012 and the new proposed agreement.

According to the previous contract, the City of Fredericktown has been paying $5,750 per month or $69,000 annually, for dispatch and jail services. The new proposed agreement increases that amount to $7,000 per month or $84,000 annually.

Rogers said, Madison County 911 Dispatch will also be approaching the Madison County Ambulance District and Cherokee Pass Fire District about increases.

The documents presented showed dispatch answers an average of 19,826 calls per year with roughly 7,000 of those calls for the Fredericktown Police Department, 190 calls for Fredericktown Fire Department and roughly 100-150 for after-hour utilities.

In 2021, the total expenditures for Madison County 911 totaled $352,279.78. The bulk of the funding, $185,000 came out of the county's general revenue. The second largest source of funding is the 15% Land Line Tax of $94,061.79, which continues to decline every year as citizens disconnect their land line telephones.

If approved, the contract would take effect January of 2023.

The aldermen seemed to understand the request for additional funds. Alderman Paul Brown said, it does not sound like there is much push back from the council. While Mayor Travis Parker thanked Rogers for the thorough explanation.

In order to for the council to approve the contract, it will need to pass an ordinance at a future meeting.

The council also discussed the possibility of putting a school zone on South Chamber Drive for Head Start.

Parker said he had been approached by some members of the community about the increased traffic on South Chamber.

The aldermen discussed the possibility of creating a school zone of 15 mph for the time around the start of school, 7:45 to 8:15 a.m. and end of school, 2:45 to 3:15 p.m.

"It is not going to hurt to do the foot work of what it is going to look like and what it is going to cost," Brown said.

"It sounds like this is something that is needed," Alderman Kevin Jones said.

Parker said, he would work out the details and bring them back to the council.

Regarding the agenda topic of a master services agreement with MPUA, the council decided to bring this to the next meeting when Electric Department Supervisor Jeff Lawson can be present to answer further questions.

In other work session business, the council set a public hearing regarding the planning and zoning commission's recommendation to grant Lewis and Catherine Frances' request for a minor subdivision located at 212 Kingsbury Dr. The hearing will be at 5:15 p.m., Nov. 14, at city hall.

City Administrator James Settle made a request to purchase a John Deere 85G Excavator in the amount of $144,591. This is a budgeted item and was approved by the council.

Settle said, they are not certain of when the equipment will be available but the price will be locked in whether it arrives in January or at the end of 2023.

Police Chief Eric Hovis made a request to purchase a 2022 Ford Police Interceptor Utility Vehicle for the Police Department in the amount of $39,000 from JW Auto Sales. This is a budgeted item and was approved by the council.

Hovis said, there will be another vehicle request coming next month, also a budgeted item, and the same company is currently working to fix a wrecked vehicle. The two vehicles these are replacing will make their way to the SROs at the school district.

The council approved a bid in the amount of $170,024.30 for the installation of the PAPIs and Airfield Signage Project at the A. Paul Vance Regional Airport. This is part of a matching grant. The city will pay for the project up front but then will be partially reimbursed through those grant funds.

During regular session business, the council passed three ordinances and a resolution.

The council passed an ordinance approving the annual electric rate increase of 5% on the operating costs. The rate for residential customers will increase from $0.1014 per KWh to $0.1029 per KWh.

The next ordinance passed by the council reaffirmed the city's Home Energy Assistance Supplier agreement by and between the city of Fredericktown and the State of Missouri Department of Social Services, Family Support Division.

The final ordinance passed by the council, retains Mary Eftink Boner, LC relative to legal services with the City of Fredericktown. Boner has been the city attorney, in Fredericktown, since 2010.

The council then passed a resolution declaring property as surplus and authorizing its sale.

The council went into closed session for two personnel matters.

The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be Oct. 24 immediately following the 5:30 p.m., work session at city hall.