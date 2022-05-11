Council discusses key to city hall

The Fredericktown City Council met for its regularly scheduled meeting, May 9.

During work session business, the council discussed the policy regarding who has keys to city hall. Mayor Travis Parker requested a key in order to conduct necessary business after hours, such as signing time-sensitive paperwork.

Assistant Deputy Clerk Ashley Baudendistal said, the city currently has a system in place to track who has keys and when they are returned.

The aldermen had some discussion, mainly about how none of them want a key, but that it would be a good idea for the mayor, current and future to have a key.

Alderman Rick Polete said, if the city had an emergency situation where City Administrator James Settle or someone else could not get to the building it would be nice to have Parker as a backup. He said, he does not want to be the main person with a key but would not mind being the backup to the backup.

Polete currently has a key, as he is the president of the board, however he suggested he would gladly give his key to the mayor.

In the end, the aldermen directed City Attorney Mary Boner to create a policy where the mayor and board president would have the authority to possess a key to city hall if they desired. No duplicate keys are allowed to be made and every key must be logged.

The council also had a quick discussion regarding the Madison County Progress, Inc. contract.

City Administrator James Settle said, he wanted to bring the topic up in order to bring the two new aldermen and mayor up to speed.

The contract states the City of Fredericktown will sell approximately 4.03 acres of unimproved real property in the Industrial Park to Madison County Progress, Inc. for the amount of $10 with some stipulations.

The contract requires the land to be used for the construction of a recreational facility at least 10,000 square feet. The plan is for the structure to facilitate activities such as basketball, volleyball, indoor soccer, meeting rooms, batting cages, concessions and more.

The agreement also requires construction to begin within one year of closing on the property and the facility needs to be in full operation within three years.

Settle said the contract has not been signed yet but that Madison County Progress, Inc. has recently reached out and appear to still be interested in the deal.

Alderman Paul Brown said the deal will be good for the city and if it all works out it will be nice to see a facility like this in the community.

During regular session business, Alderman Jim Miller was once again selected to serve on the Planning and Zoning Commission for the next year. Parker also notified the board of his intent to attend and serve on the commission.

During his mayor's report, Parker spoke about the Azalea Festival this past weekend.

"A thank you to everyone who is a part of the Azalea Board," Parker said. "They put on a really good Azalea Festival. My family and I enjoyed it every day. We were down there every day. It was great. The kids loved it.

"I saw lots of people from town as well as people from out of town. I also want to say thank you to the police department for all the officers that they had down there making sure everything was in order. Also, the fire department for putting on that smoke house for education for families and kids of what to do in case of a fire. If you didn't get to see it and they do have it set up, it is definitely worth a tour. It is a really cool learning experience for adults and children."

The council then passed an ordinance accepting the plat for KAS Subdivision. The subdivision will create five lots located west of Jennifer Street, north of Holmes Street and Watson Street.

The council also passed an ordinance creating the need for occupancy permits for industrial and commercial structures. This will require industrial or commercial properties whether they are new or changing owners to apply for an occupancy permit.

In remarks of special privilege by the aldermen, Brown said he would like to thank everyone who was involved in the Team Up to Clean Up event.

The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council is May 23 immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at Fredericktown City Hall.

