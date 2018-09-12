The Fredericktown City Council met for its bi-weekly meeting Sept. 10 to discuss future projects and plans.
The council revisited its discussion related to land use by the Missouri Department of Conservation. The land in question is located near the Business Park and would be dedicated as a park area if the council agrees.
City Attorney Mary Boner explained if the council approved the use of the land, the city would still own the property. However, if it ever sold the rights for use of the land would remain attached to the deed.
"Basically you are dedicating it to a park," Boner said. "There would be basic restrictions for its use. It would be for hiking and biking and the like."
Alderman Rick Polete said he would like to see a map with exact coordinates outlined in order to see exactly which area is being talked about.
City Administrator James Settle said he would make a map and the topic was tabled until next meeting.
In other business, the aldermen approved a request by the police department to purchase restocking ammunition. They also approved a request by the electric department to sell surplus transformers.
Alderman Thomas requested the council approve a travel request for him to attend the MPUA Annual Conference Oct. 3 through 5 at Tan-Tar-A. The board approved the request with Thomas abstaining from the vote.
The council then went into closed session for one contract and one personnel matter.
In regular session business, the council heard from Cheryl Brulotte for a third time requesting an update on the bridge on City Lake Road over Village Creek.
Brulotte was not disappointed, as City Engineer Tim Baer had good news about the foundation of the bridge.
"They (MoDOT) don't have any concerns about the foundation of that bridge out there," Baer said. "They said they have seen a lot of these little bridges across the state that have been constructed in the same fashion and they are confident that it's founded on solid rock."
Baer said MoDOT suggested proceeding with the original plan of fixing the deck and putting new guard rails up. Baer said he plans to follow the suggestion.
"We should be able to get our plans finished by the end of this week and get it out for bids," Baer said. "If we start on it right away, you are probably looking at 90 days from today."
In her Mayor's report, Kelly Korokis, thanked Commander Amber Esmon from the American Legion of Fredericktown for the donation of an American Flag to be flown at Wanda Priest Park.
In new business, the board heard concerns from David Basler in regards to the recommended denial of his request to rezone 11.16 acres of Pine Castle Subdivision from R-1 to C-2.
After hearing Basler's concerns the council decided to agree with planning and zoning's recommendation and denied the request. Basler has ten days to request a public hearing and can also reapply for the change.
The council then passed two ordinances. The first ordinance executed an agreement between the city of Fredericktown and Mary Boner L.C. relative to legal services and the second executed an agreement between the city and Power Line Consultants relative to the electric line conversion project.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be Sept. 24 immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at City Hall.
