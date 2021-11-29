Council discusses Prop P spending decisions

The topic of using public safety tax (Proposition P) revenue to increase the pay scales of city police officers was discussed during the work session of the Fredericktown City Council meeting Nov. 22.

According to the City of Fredericktown, the current starting wage of all city employees, including police officers, is $13.50 per hour.

John Boyd, CPA with Boyd and Associates, started the discussion by handing out a sheet with four possible scenarios for a Prop P spending plan. Those consisted of Plan 1 for a fire building and police wage increases, Plan 2 for a police and fire building with no wage increases, Plan 3 for a $2 million fire building and $1 million remodel of the current firehouse for the police department and police wage increases, and Plan 4 showed what the numbers would look like using the current plans for a safety facility in the estimated amount of $6.5 million.

The estimated annual earnings from the tax are $336,000, and currently the fund has accumulated $872,564.12. According to the numbers presented, the only scenario which would keep the fund without a deficit each year would be Plan 2, with Plan 1 as a close second with a deficit of $6,601.94 per year.

"When I first heard about Prop P, when it was brought to my attention that they were going to go for it, I was told for police wages," Boyd said. "After Prop P passed, I thought, 'Great we have some money to use for police wages and save us some money in general fund,' but then it was told to me now, this is supposed to be used for a building and SRO (school resource officer) wages."

Boyd said, to him, anything the city can do to make it work is fine as long as the general fund is not being tapped into, because it does not have the room for it.

"What I would say to you all is, my thought is, whatever the citizens are expecting to see ... that would be my recommendation," Boyd said. "We have to make sure that the people that passed this Prop P, we are taking care of the things they want."

City Attorney Mary Boner read the Prop P.

"It is for the purposes of improving the public safety of the city by providing revenue solely for the operation of the Fredericktown police and fire departments," Boner said. "Then it goes on to say, including the construction of a new police and fire department facility, hiring a school resource officer and other enhanced public safety services."

Boner said it could be used for wages, among other things, as long is it is used for police and fire.

"Personally I would like to see a building with fire and police in it," Alderman Rick Polete said. "Now, can we afford that? I don't know, but I think that is what the public is looking for along with wages, too."

Polete said of the four choices he likes Plan 3, where the current fire building would be remodeled for the police, a fire building would be built, and there would be police wage increases.

"I know that it shows a deficit but we've got to get some numbers in here to see maybe we can do it for that or a little less, who knows," Polete said. "We don't want to wait any longer than we have to, but while we are waiting, those earnings are increasing.

"The rates may be lower, we may have a little more we can put down, maybe we can stretch it out to 25 years. If there is any way to make scenario three work, in my opinion, that is what I would like to see done because fire department needs a new building, and police department needs a new facility, and I think that is what the public is looking for, in my opinion."

The discussion switched from wages to what a building would cost to be built. Several aldermen and members of the committee for the safety building expressed concerns with the current architect, FGM.

The council decided it has been three years and FGM has not been able to design a building around the $4 million budget given, so it is time to try another path.

The council voted to end its contract with FGM once it is determined whether or not there is a fee to terminate. The city plans to immediately look into other options for architects and see what it can do to get things moving forward.

No further discussion was had regarding wage increases of the police officers.

In other business, the council voted to give all city employees a half day off Wednesday Nov. 24 as an encouragement to keep up the good work as cleanup from the EF3 tornado continues.

It was also decided the city will not hold the second city council meeting in December regularly scheduled for Dec. 27. The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be Dec. 13, immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at City Hall.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.