Council discusses stop sign request

The Fredericktown City Council met for its regularly scheduled meeting, Jan. 24.

The council discussed a request made by a citizen to add a stop sign at the intersection of Garland Street and Kingsbury Boulevard and actually stop traffic on Kingsbury.

"I don't know what to say about it," City Administrator James Settle said. "He went around and got a whole bunch of signatures, but not everybody is in favor of this. I have received several calls myself."

Settle said, his concern is if a stop sign is added, the noise from cars taking off will be more disruptive than the noise from cars driving by.

"It would probably be better to put up speed limit signs and increase police department patrol and try that first," Alderman Daytona Brown said. "I agree with you. I have a stop sign in front of my house and it is loud. Everyone who has their exhaust cut off takes off from the stop sign and it is even louder."

Alderman Harold Thomas said he does not really think a stop sign is needed there. He asked if there had been any accidents at that intersection. Settle said none that he could recall.

The council voted to add speed limit signs and increase the amount of police patrol in the area of Kingsbury Boulevard and Garland Street

Brown brought up a discussion regarding CodeRed, a mass notification system. He said it is a system similar to Nixle, which is used by the county.

"What it does is automatically sends out weather warnings based off the national weather service polygons," Brown said. "So when they draw a polygon on the map anyone inside that will receive the severe weather alert whether it is tornadoes, floods, severe thunderstorm warnings."

Brown said the system is app based as well as text message and phone calls. He said it could be used for emergencies, evacuations, boil orders, reminders, community events, possibly snow route reminders, among other things.

"Basically what this is going to do for us is be another way of communicating with our people," Brown said. "That is one thing I have gotten complaints on. Not everyone has Facebook and some people prefer not to have it."

Brown said pricing for the standard flex package would be $2,403.60 per year.

The council requested Brown look into Nixle as well in order to have something to compare it to before moving forward.

"I say let's look into it a little more," Alderman Rick Polete said. "It is intriguing. We just want to make sure we go the right direction."

In other business, the council gave its blessing for Truckin' Tuesday to begin plans for the 2022 events in Azalea Park.

Brown said he felt the events went well last year and he hopes to get a few different options this year.

The council also approved the purchase of snow blades in the amount of $2,232 from Viking Cives.

A request by the water department to purchase a refurbished potable tank mixer from IXOM Watercare in the amount of $4,950 was also approved.

Th council went into closed session for two personnel matters.

The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council is Feb. 14 immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session, at city hall.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

