The Fredericktown City Council heard concerns from citizens at its bi-monthly meeting Monday night.
Ruth Ann Skaggs approached the council first regarding erosion issues at her farm due to work done at the airport in the early 90s.
"I don't think any of you were here when that expansion was built," Skaggs said. "It was in the early 90s so more than 25 years ago."
Skaggs said, from the beginning there has been erosion issues and her father had made multiple attempts to talk to people back then.
"The extension project was made possible by a condemnation of 40 acres of our property and different acreage from surrounding neighbors," Skaggs said. "It was not a friendly situation. We did not want to lose 40 acres of our property, but part of the understanding from the condemnation settlement was that the city would maintain boundary fences and access road from perpetuity."
Skaggs said they no longer raise cattle in the area of concern because of lack of maintenance to the fencing. She said City Administrator James Settle has made great strides in keeping the brush and weeds down along the road the last few years, but the fence is falling apart.
"I don't really have any complaints there (with the roads and fence), but the erosion is causing problems in places in the road," Skaggs said. "In the end I would really like to invite you all to go out there and look. I mean it's just raw clay red on the backside of the airport. You can see where the silt is coming from and where it's going."
Skaggs said the FSA, USDA and NRCS have been getting on them about the erosion issue, but that it is not something they can control since it is on the city side.
"In 2011, when the property was divided, it was all dry land," Skaggs said. "It's underwater almost to the top of the fence now because of the silt filling in the pond, so we have lost acreage too."
Skaggs mentioned multiple ponds that have deteriorated due to the erosion. She said they have been filling with dirt and have become muddy.
"We have talked to the city many times over the years, and I know James has talked to many people just not sure what to do," Skaggs said. "The silt that is washing down, I really believe if that airport was built today there would be requirements for retention ponds or something like that to slow it down."
Skaggs passed photos around to the council showing some of the erosion issues. She said they have spent a lot of hours and money trying to fix the issue on their side but the water is moving to fast and it is hard to stop it.
"My main thing is, before you spend more, your always spending money on the airport it seems like and I understand that MoDOT gives a certain amount of money to airports every year, but I would ask please be good neighbors," Skaggs said. "Good fences make good neighbors but even if we take care of our side if your side isn’t taken care of, it’s destroying ours."
The council decided to look into the paperwork from the early 90s and start a conversation about what can be done.
Another citizen then approached the council expressing concern about teenagers causing problems in the park. He said they are driving recklessly, littering and making loud noises late at night.
Police Chief Eric Hovis said his department has responded to every call received, but it is difficult to determine which specific person was causing the issue and that the individual had usually left by the time they got there.
City parks have a curfew of 11 p.m., and cameras are placed throughout the park to monitor issues. The council discussed the possibility of placing a wire to prevent parking in certain areas at certain times of the year as well as having units patrol more often.
The council then approved a request by Dana Brewington and Kyle's Crew to use the Teen Town Building, free of use for a Madison County Relay for Life yard sale fundraiser in spring 2020.
Electric Department Supervisor Jeff Lawson made a request to purchase replacement transformers. The council approved the low bid request.
The council then approved a request by Water Plant Manager Junior Shell to purchase a used boat, motors and trailer to use in keeping intake structures clean for testing. Shell said the boat is needed to prevent blockage and can be used in the case of emergency flooding.
The council then discussed time off for employees and voted to give employees Christmas Eve off. The council also voted to compensate employees for good works in the amount of a $25 visa gift card.
The aldermen voted to cancel the Dec. 23 Fredericktown City Council meeting. The council also voted to purchase 47 additional meters for the new auto read system.
Three public hearings were set for Jan. 13, 2020. The first is regarding the recommendation from Planning and Zoning to adopt a new article in the zoning regulations regarding renewable energy at 5:15 p.m. The second regarding the recommendation from Planning and Zoning to amend ordinance section 405.200 regarding special use regulations will be at 5:20 p.m. Then the third, regarding the recommendation from Planning and Zoning to amend the zoning regulations and adopt a new chapter regarding medical marijuana facilities in the city will be at 5:25 p.m.
During open session two ordinances were passed. The first authorized the mayor to enact five new sections in title II chapter 210: offenses, relating to medical marijuana, establishing the effective date, and repealing all ordinances in conflict. The second was in relation to tree trimming for electrical line clearance.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be Dec. 9 immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at city hall.
