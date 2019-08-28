The Fredericktown City Council discussed affordable housing, pre-employment drug testing and job openings with the census bureau at Monday nights bi-monthly meeting.
Madison County Service Coordination (Senate Bill 40) Chairman of the Board Dennis Siders and Andrew Danner of North Star Housing presented the council with their plans to bring affordable housing to the community and requested a letter of support for the project.
While looking into the needs of the developmentally disabled within the community, Siders said Madison County Service Coordination (MCSC) and Madison County Council for the Developmentally Disabled (MCCDD) discovered the need for affordable housing spanned more than just its clientele but to many in the community.
"Missouri Housing Development Corporation will issue low income housing tax credits for good projects," Siders said. "So we put out an RFP for developers to help us put an application together and it turns out that a couple of the other SB40s in Missouri, Boone County and Branson, had done the same thing we were thinking about doing. So I went down and looked at their projects."
Siders said the projects looked really good, and as he talked to these other SB40s about their experiences, he was pointed in the direction of North Star Housing.
"All we are here tonight for is to get a support letter from the city to say that they are in favor of promoting and fostering affordable housing and that this is a good project," Siders said. "We are looking at 20 duplexes and that would go east on Pine Castle Boulevard, north of Great Southern Bank. It would be housing 40 families with six 3-bedroom-units and 34 2-bedroom-units."
Danner said the project is controlled by the IRS which gives money to each state in order to fund these types of projects.
"This is already everybody's tax dollars coming back into the state," Danner said. "It gets distributed by the state housing commission so each state has one of these and they disburse the funds based on a qualified allocation plan. Your tax dollars are going to help these individuals whether it's in your community or someone else's community."
Alderman Kevin Jones expressed concerns regarding property values, as Pine Castle is one of the newer and nicer areas of town and would not want to see the values drop if such a property is built in the area.
Danner said he does not believe the new duplexes would decrease property values. He said he has worked on a lot of similar projects and has not seen a scenario where any of the surrounding homes were negatively effected by the project.
Danner and Siders offered to hold an informational meeting for members of the community who are concerned and answer any of their questions. Jones said he would like to do that for his ward.
"This is to give people a hand up not a hand out," Danner said.
The council decided to table the topic until next meeting to give Jones time to speak with his constitutes and if desired hold an informational meeting.
Recruiting Assistant Harry Niendorf from the census bureau asked the council for help in filling temporary federal jobs in the area.
"We are on a massive project to staff the 2020 Census," Niendorf said. "We are trying to help the community because we would like to have these jobs filled by members of the community."
Niendorf said the jobs are part time with flexible hours, from 5 to 25 hours per week. He said the pay is $14 per hour with a mileage reimbursement of .58 per mile.
"We are trying to hire people and we are trying to hire (local) people, we just need some help," Niendorf said.
Applicants must be 18 years old and a U.S. citizen. To apply visit 2020census.gov/jobs
The council then had a discussion regarding pre-employment testing for controlled substances and alcohol.
City Attorney Mary Boner said it had been brought to her attention there had been several failed pre-employment tests of which the city has had to foot the bill. She said the current policy requires current employees applying for internal positions to be tested as a pre-employment qualification as well.
Alderman Paul Brown said, since the policy requires random testing quarterly, he sees no need to pay for another test for current employees just because they were moving within the departments.
The council decided to change the policy to have pre-employment controlled substance and alcohol testing paid for by the applicant and then reimbursed by the city only if the test is passed. The city will also remove the requirement for current employees to do pre-employment testing. The council directed Boner to make the necessary changes and the council would review the new policy at a future meeting.
The council then approved a request to purchase 75 additional block hours from Zobrio and approved the emergency repairs to a digger truck.
The council approved the use of Wanda Priest Park and the Bill Whitener Pavilion on Sept. 26 to 28 for Cub-A-Rama with street closures of North Main Street from the bridge to Church Street.
A travel request for Wastewater Supervisor Vince Grieshaber to attend the Missouri Rural Water Association Annual Fall Operations & Maintenance Symposium Oct. 31 to Nov. 1 was also approved.
The council then went into closed session for two personnel matters before going into regular session business.
During regular session business, Travis Parker asked the council about the work Spire is doing and the holes being left in the city streets.
City Administrator James Settle said Spire is going to repair the holes but was told they have to return to each site to connect the lines which could take a few months.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be Sept. 9, following the 5:30 p.m. work session at city hall.
