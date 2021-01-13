Council hears from American Red Cross

Stevenson said our district is ranked one of the number one districts in the nation for blood production.

"We can't do that without people like you, so thank you so much for your support," Stevenson said. "We hope that we can continue to grow our relationship."

Stevenson said the Red Cross would also like to be a partner in the community and help provide additional resources to any individuals that might be experiencing the loss of a home or any natural disasters that could be put upon anyone.

In other business, Alderman Rick Polete brought up an issue with excessive truck traffic in town.

"I've just noticed a tremendous amount of tractor trailer traffic coming through town, coming down South Main," Polete said. "I don't know if we need to get signs and mark that truck route better, or if we need to start enforcing the truck route."

Polete said he is concerned about the wear and tear on the road. He said they all know what the transportation fund looks like and it would be very difficult to repair the roads.

"I don't know why it's come on all the sudden, but I've seen a lot of it and I'm pretty sure we don't have that many deliveries in town," Polete said. "I don't know what the answer is. It's just more of a concern than anything."