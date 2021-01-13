Council hears from American Red Cross

The Fredericktown City Council heard from representatives from the American Red Cross at its bi-weekly meeting, Jan. 11.
Maria Stevenson and Tara Lincoln approached the council to thank the community for its continued support in hosting blood drives in Fredericktown.
Stevenson said the last blood drive held in Fredericktown collected 47 units of blood going beyond the goal of 38. She said there is another blood drive scheduled for Feb. 9.
"We just really want to ask how we can get some messaging out there and how we can recruit some good volunteers to help us with the blood drives," Stevenson said. "Whether it be taking temperatures, passing out some cookies, or talking with some folks while they are going through that experience."
Lincoln said antibody testing is being done on all blood donations. She said through the Red Cross Blood app you will be able to find out if you had antibodies in your donation, what your blood type is and other donation information.
"Your blood donation, if you do have antibodies, can still be used to give to COVID patients, so it is definitely helpful," Lincoln said.
Stevenson said the app will even notify you of where your blood ends up going.
"37% of the population is eligible to donate but less than 3% actually do," Stevenson said. "Our area roughly has to produce 900 units a day currently to keep all of our local hospitals stocked right now."
Stevenson said our district is ranked one of the number one districts in the nation for blood production.
"We can't do that without people like you, so thank you so much for your support," Stevenson said. "We hope that we can continue to grow our relationship."
Stevenson said the Red Cross would also like to be a partner in the community and help provide additional resources to any individuals that might be experiencing the loss of a home or any natural disasters that could be put upon anyone.
In other business, Alderman Rick Polete brought up an issue with excessive truck traffic in town.
"I've just noticed a tremendous amount of tractor trailer traffic coming through town, coming down South Main," Polete said. "I don't know if we need to get signs and mark that truck route better, or if we need to start enforcing the truck route."
Polete said he is concerned about the wear and tear on the road. He said they all know what the transportation fund looks like and it would be very difficult to repair the roads.
"I don't know why it's come on all the sudden, but I've seen a lot of it and I'm pretty sure we don't have that many deliveries in town," Polete said. "I don't know what the answer is. It's just more of a concern than anything."
The council approved a bid from Brown's Tree Service in the amount of $26,500 for hot spot electric line clearing in various places in Fredericktown.
A request to purchase a block of 75 hours from Zobrio in the amount of $7,125 was approved by the council. Deputy Clerk Teresa Harbison said Zobrio hours were last purchased in June and they have almost used all those hours.
City Administrator James Settle said they received one bid for the Sports Complex concession stand in the amount of $291,800. He said this amount was out of the ballpark for what the city could afford.
The council asked Settle to look outside of the box and research alternatives such as a stick building with metal instead of block, prefabricated buildings and possibly having all of the labor volunteer with the city only purchasing supplies.
A request from the sanitation department to purchase a semi end dump trailer in the amount of $7,500 was approved.
Settle said he was approached by the Madison County Commissioners regarding taking over 300 feet of road from the end of South Chamber Drive to the entrance of the mines. The council asked Settle to investigate more before discussions continued.
The council then discussed a resolution in support of an application for the North Chamber Drive and Garrett Street Sidewalks 2021 TAP project, which it then passed in regular session business.
The resolution allows the city to apply for a grant which would help pay for sidewalks on North Chamber Drive and Garrett Street. The city would have to cost share 20% of the project plus the application fee and engineering costs. The total city expenditure would be $116,510 and the federal share, if awarded, would be $217,580.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be Jan. 25 immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at City Hall.
