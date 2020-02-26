Council hears from MU Extension

The Fredericktown City Council heard an update from the MU Extension at its bi-weekly meeting, Feb. 24.
Madison County Extension Office Community Engagement Specialist Ashley Bales said the office has a full schedule of events planned for spring and hopes to continue that through summer and fall.
"We have a whole bunch of different classes coming up," Bales said. "We have a 'taking care of you' class coming up at the nutrition center. It is like a stress and life management class."
Bales said the extension is also hosting classes for gardening, a timber workshop, cookie decorating, self defense and more.
"We were lucky enough to partner with (Fredericktown Police) Chief Hovis and we are going to be doing a women's self defense class which is going to be exciting at the end of April," Bales said. "I just want to make you all aware of some of the things we are doing."
Bales said the office has also been printing tax forms for people who come in and ask.
"You just can't pick up tax forms anywhere anymore, but we still get a lot of requests for those, probably because we used to do taxes, so we've been printing off a lot of tax forms," Bales said. "If you have someone that is in need of that, we can still offer that service for them, but just the tax forms not the actual tax preparation."
Bales then introduced Denny Henke to the council to discuss livable streets and Spokes and Folks.
"Denny is doing something kind of fun and exciting that I wanted to bring to your attention," Bales said. "He is starting up a bicycling club called Spokes and Folks and this is really something we are here asking for your support but not necessarily financial support."
Bales said this is something that they think will be pretty important to the community.
Henke said becoming a livable streets community just means you are committed to becoming more pedestrian and bicycle friendly. It does not cost anything.
"When you become a livable streets community, whether you adopt it as a resolution or an ordinance it opens up all sorts of funding possibilities and it costs us nothing to do it," Henke said. "We are basically saying 'Hey we want to pursue this. We are interested.' Once we do this, all sorts of grants become available to us."
The council then set the annual Spring Cleanup for April 20 through April 25.
Jeff Farmer made a request to attend Tools of Floodplain Management Workshop, March 18 and 19 in Jefferson City. The council approved the request.
The council then decided to cancel the next regularly scheduled meeting, March 9 due to both the clerk and deputy clerk being out of town for training.
City Administrator James Settle then reminded the board a decision regarding health insurance options had to be made by June.
"They want us to give them an answer by June, whether we are going to take the new insurance or not but we can't get quotes until September," Settle said.
The council decided to put the issue on the agenda for the first meeting in April.
The council then discussed easements and boundaries at the business park.
Settle said the conservation department has been persistent and that he personally does not want to give them anything.
The council decided to have Settle decide what he was most comfortable with on the boundary lines and have them submit a price they are willing to pay.
A request by the County Fair Board to use Azalea and Wanda Priest Parks with street closures from the bridge on N. Main to Church Street, Oct. 2 and 3 was approved by the council.
Kyle Stephens outlined the plans for his proposed subdivision development. The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended moving forward on the development.
In regular session, business the council passed an ordinance which removes the restriction on number of "resort" liquor licenses issued with a standard of conduct policy.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be March 23 following the 5:30 p.m. work session at City Hall.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com