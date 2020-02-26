Council hears from MU Extension

The Fredericktown City Council heard an update from the MU Extension at its bi-weekly meeting, Feb. 24.

Madison County Extension Office Community Engagement Specialist Ashley Bales said the office has a full schedule of events planned for spring and hopes to continue that through summer and fall.

"We have a whole bunch of different classes coming up," Bales said. "We have a 'taking care of you' class coming up at the nutrition center. It is like a stress and life management class."

Bales said the extension is also hosting classes for gardening, a timber workshop, cookie decorating, self defense and more.

"We were lucky enough to partner with (Fredericktown Police) Chief Hovis and we are going to be doing a women's self defense class which is going to be exciting at the end of April," Bales said. "I just want to make you all aware of some of the things we are doing."

Bales said the office has also been printing tax forms for people who come in and ask.