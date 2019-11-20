The Fredericktown City Council heard from MU Extension County Engagement Specialist Ashley Bales, Nov. 12.
Bales introduced herself to the council as she has recently taken her new position as County Engagement Specialist. Other extension specialists speaking to the council at its work session were Nutrition & Health Education Specialist Shanna Sorg and 4-H Youth Development Specialist Brad Coleman.
"We have a direct line to the University of Missouri for resources, training and research," Bales said. "We are looking for ways to partner with the city and the county on projects that are important to those they represent."
Bales then presented handouts to the council showing the MU Extension office served approximately 79 individuals throughout the month of October for various needs. She said they are trying to start a conversation with Missouri Broadband Director Tim Arbeiter on possibilities for broadband in rural Southeast Missouri.
Sorg then spoke to the council regarding upcoming programs for older adults such as Matter of Balance and Stay Strong, Stay Healthy classes.
Coleman said he and Jackie Ward are working to grow the 4-H program here in Fredericktown. He said they are partnering with the Fredericktown School District to get 4-H into the after-school program.
In other work session business, the council approved a request by Waste Water Supervisor Vince Grieshaber to purchase 80 UV Lamp replacement and 25 quartz sleeve-domed bulbs from sole source provider UVEON Technologies LLC.
City Administrator James Settle requested an emergency repair of the Komatsu loader in the amount of $2,015. The request was approved.
The electric department submitted bids for tree trimming services to be performed in the next 2 to 3 months on approximately 32 areas. The low bid from Brown Tree Service was approved by the council.
Electric Department Supervisor Jeff Lawson requested the purchase of a 2019 Ford F350 Crew Cab. The state wide medium duty truck bid for a 2019 model is $32,389. Lawson said for $3,902.52 more the truck would be equipped with power windows, power doors, running boards, snow plow package, trailer brake controller, exterior back up alarm, rear view camera, and more. The council approved the purchase from Auto Plaza Ford if the truck can be found.
The council then approved a rock hauling bid from Spain Trucking before going into closed session for one contract matter and one personnel matter.
During regular session business the council approved two ordinances. One to authorize the mayor to execute an agreement between the city and Nighthawk for purchase, installation and training of the new metering system and billing of utilities. The second was relative to collection of municipal real estate, personal property and valorum taxes.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be Nov. 25 immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at city hall.
