Council learns about health insurance

The Fredericktown City Council heard a presentation regarding health insurance at its regular bi-weekly meeting, Monday.
David Hickman from Health Insurance Cooperative explained what the company is capable of doing to help the city and its employees save money but still have a good service.
Hickman said, when they were hired to build the MIRMA Healthcare plan, they saved those cities $6,523,000 in the first 32 months and lowered the employees out of pocket cost.
"People can't afford a seven or eight thousand dollar deductible because what happens then is they don't go for services," Hickman said. "They avoid services because they know they are going to get a bill that they may not be able to afford. There is something wrong with that when our healthcare costs, our basic services, are so high that people can't afford it."
Hickman said the company has experience working with hospitals and is able to translate the coded bills into layman's terms.
In other business, the council approved the purchase of electric transformers in the amount of $28,226 in order to restock inventory.
Electric Supervisor Jeff Lawson made a request to hire Power Line Consultants, LLC to relocate an electric 3 phase power line on North Chamber Drive.
"This power line goes over the playground of the Fredericktown School District Preschool," Lawson said. "We are just wanting to move it over probably 100 yards. It's replacing, I think I counted, seven poles and running all new wire."
Lawson said, having this completed will also allow for future upgrade improvements to the Fredericktown High School and AG building's services.
The council approved the request.
The electric department had two more requests for emergency repair purchases.
Lawson said they had a step up transformer at the sewer plant short out on July 5 and they had to move the load to the Industrial Park. He said they have be knocking on wood that it holds on until the new one arrives.
The other item requested was a 130V 12A filtered charger, 240VAC 50/60hz. Lawson said the old charger was 20 years old, and it was uncertain if the company would be able to fix it.
The council approved both requests.
A request by the police department to send Erica Johnson to the 2020 MO CJIS Conference Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 in Branson was approved.
The council then went into closed session for one contract matter, two personnel matters and one litigation matter.
In regular session business, the council passed an ordinance renaming the street known as both Huddle House Drive and Town & Country Drive to be entirely known as Huddle House Drive.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be July 27 immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at city hall.
