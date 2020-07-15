Council learns about health insurance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fredericktown City Council heard a presentation regarding health insurance at its regular bi-weekly meeting, Monday.

David Hickman from Health Insurance Cooperative explained what the company is capable of doing to help the city and its employees save money but still have a good service.

Hickman said, when they were hired to build the MIRMA Healthcare plan, they saved those cities $6,523,000 in the first 32 months and lowered the employees out of pocket cost.

"People can't afford a seven or eight thousand dollar deductible because what happens then is they don't go for services," Hickman said. "They avoid services because they know they are going to get a bill that they may not be able to afford. There is something wrong with that when our healthcare costs, our basic services, are so high that people can't afford it."

Hickman said the company has experience working with hospitals and is able to translate the coded bills into layman's terms.

In other business, the council approved the purchase of electric transformers in the amount of $28,226 in order to restock inventory.

Electric Supervisor Jeff Lawson made a request to hire Power Line Consultants, LLC to relocate an electric 3 phase power line on North Chamber Drive.