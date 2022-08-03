Council looking to future

The Fredericktown City Council met for its regular scheduled meeting, July 25.

The first order of business was to approve minutes from the previous work session and closed session, July 11. Th minutes for the closed work session revealed a unanimous vote of the aldermen to accept a bid proposal for purchase of property from New Era Bank located at 1237 W. Hwy 72.

The aldermen had a discussion regarding trash routes in the city. Due to the cost of repairing trucks and the struggle of finding employees, the city is exploring the option of having an outside company collect the citizens' trash.

City Administrator James Settle said, if this was to happen, the transfer station would still remain open and operated by the city. The only change would be who actually collects the trash from the residence.

The council directed the city attorney to prepare a proposal for trash service for the entire city and bring it back to the next meeting.

The council then heard a request from Furever Paws and Claws to close half of court square from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 22 for a Chili Cook-Off event. The council approved the request.

Next, the council approved a request for Building Inspector Jeff Farmer to attend the Annual Missouri Floodplain and Stormwater Managers Association Conference in Osage Beach.

The wastewater plant reported the need for a bearing for the south rotor in the cost of $6,178.58. The council approved the request.

During regular session business, the council heard from Van de Ven CPAs regarding the 2019-2020 audit of the City of Fredericktown.

The audit was conducted for the year ended Sept. 30, 2020 and the purpose was to form opinions on the financial statements which collectively comprise the City of Fredericktown's basic financial statements.

The independent auditor's report states, in the opinion of the auditor the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects.

The auditor went through page by page explaining the details to the aldermen. Overall the report was good and no issues were uncovered. For a copy of the audit report, contact city hall.

In other business the council passed an ordinance regarding electric rates for LED Dusk to Dawn lighting. The new ordinance outlines the costs for residential, residential rural, commercial non-demand, and commercial demand customers. There will be a monthly charge depending on the wattage of the high-pressure sodium or LED light, as well as for the pole rental. A copy of the ordinance can be obtained at city hall.

The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will immediately follow the 5:30 p.m. work session, Aug. 8, at city hall.