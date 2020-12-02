Council moves ahead with concession stand plans

The Fredericktown City Council held its bi-monthly meeting via Zoom, Nov. 30 to discuss plans for a new concession stand at the Sports Complex and the upcoming Christmas holiday.
The meeting was originally scheduled for Nov. 23 but, due to COVID-19, it was moved a week and then ultimately changed to a virtual meeting.
City Administrator James Settle discussed the new plans and specs for the new concession stand at the Sports Complex. He said the plans needed to be approved, so the process for bids can begin.
"I just think we need to get this show on the road or else we are going to be sitting here in the spring and nothing will be happening yet," Settle said.
"We still are looking for several months away, even by the time we get bids out," Alderman Paul Brown said. "Aren't we already pushing the envelope for getting it completed by the early April date or late March date that we were wanting."
The request was approved with four "yes" votes from Alderman Paul Brown, Alderman Rick Polete, Alderman Kevin Jones and Alderman Harold Thomas, one "no" vote from Alderman Jim Miller, and Alderman Daytona Brown was absent.
The council agreed to compensate employees for good works the same as it did last year with a $25 Walmart gift card. The council also approved giving employees Christmas Eve off.
There was a discussion regarding health insurance rates. The council was informed rates would go up 11% which would increase employee cost by $50 per paycheck and deductibles would go from $1,500 to $2,500.
City Accountant John Boyd said the 11% increase would total roughly $30,000.
"I will make the motion that we eat the roughly $30,000 for this year, but the employees need to be made aware that more than likely next year there won't be any raises to cover that," Paul Brown said.
The council approved covering the increase.
A request from the Fredericktown Fire Department to purchase a Hurst SC358E 2 Cob tool, Jaws of Life, was approved. Paul Brown said the new tool is battery powered and, in situations where a door needs to be popped open, it would save time.
The council also approved splitting a lot in Riverwoods Subdivision into a minor subdivision which was approved by planning and zoning. An ordinance will be presented for approval at a later date.
During regular session business, the council heard the audit presentation for 2018-2019 by Debbie Johns of Van de Ven LLC. Johns said the city staff was very helpful and did an excellent job providing the information needed as the audit had to occur mostly off site this year.
A resolution was passed by the council to establish the depository funds for Waterworks Replacement CD at Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan.
A second resolution was passed to approve bidding contract documents and technical specifications for the concession stand at the Sports Complex. Miller voted "no", Paul Brown, Polete, Jones and Thomas voted "yes" and Daytona Brown was absent.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
