Council moves ahead with concession stand plans

The Fredericktown City Council held its bi-monthly meeting via Zoom, Nov. 30 to discuss plans for a new concession stand at the Sports Complex and the upcoming Christmas holiday.

The meeting was originally scheduled for Nov. 23 but, due to COVID-19, it was moved a week and then ultimately changed to a virtual meeting.

City Administrator James Settle discussed the new plans and specs for the new concession stand at the Sports Complex. He said the plans needed to be approved, so the process for bids can begin.

"I just think we need to get this show on the road or else we are going to be sitting here in the spring and nothing will be happening yet," Settle said.

"We still are looking for several months away, even by the time we get bids out," Alderman Paul Brown said. "Aren't we already pushing the envelope for getting it completed by the early April date or late March date that we were wanting."

The request was approved with four "yes" votes from Alderman Paul Brown, Alderman Rick Polete, Alderman Kevin Jones and Alderman Harold Thomas, one "no" vote from Alderman Jim Miller, and Alderman Daytona Brown was absent.