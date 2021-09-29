Council receives results of utility rate study

The Fredericktown City Council held a special work session meeting at 4:30 p.m.Sept. 27, to hear the results of the utility rate study. The special work session was one hour prior to the regularly scheduled work session.
Senior Rate Analyst Craig Woycheese with Toth and Associates Zoomed in for the presentation and to give his recommendation to the aldermen.
"Basically these statistics and analysis they have led me to suggest not increasing rates overall just basically rebase your PPA," Woycheese said. "Then leave it at that, so essentially carry on with inflation or deflation in power supply, PPA."
During his presentation Woycheese presented the council with two recommended options, the first would increase the availability rate, or minimum, to $18.50 with a kw per hour over $.10 and the second would increase the availability rate to $20 while keeping the kw per hour under $.10. Both options show an adjustment to significantly lower the PPA.
Woycheese said, with either option there will be some customers who see an increase, some who see no change at all and a third group who actually see a decrease.
"Base rate to base rate, you want to split the system up in thirds," Woycheese said. "The first third will see a raise, of the customer they will see a slight rate increase. The low users are going to see a little bit more adjustment. The middle third, the average they are not going to see anything. Those are revenue neutral. Then the last third the higher users they will actually see a slight decrease."
Woycheese said, as you get to the 1,000 kwh users, with the adjustment of the PPA, they will not see much difference with their bills. He said those 70 kwh users will notice the increase more.
After the presentation, City Light and Water Utility Billing Clerk Ashley Baudendistal gave a little extra explanation.
"Our availability charges, our minimum, are basically lower than anyone around us," Baudendistal said. "We are charging $15 for residential customers which is considerably lower than most places. His (Woycheese) idea was to raise that availability charge, lower the operation side of the rate a little bit."
Baudendistal said, the PPA will still show on the bill but will be smaller and more stabilized making it easier for customers to predict their bills.
The council did not make any definite decision and the rates will be voted on at a later date.
During regular work session business, City Attorney Mary Boner discussed an issue regarding the city municipal court.
"Judge Horn, who is the presiding judge of this circuit, entered an order Aug. 31 directing our court to go to Show Me Courts by Sept. 1," Boner said. "She gave us 24 hours. We did not make that."
Boner said, the Office of State Court Administrators, OSCA, passed a rule in July 2019 directing municipal courts to go to computer automation so that defendants are able to view their cases online. She said herself and Judge Wayne Keller resisted this for several reasons, one it would cost an additional $7 per case which they do not believe the city has the statutory authority to assess, two the cost that is not statutorily authorized could put the municipal judge at personal liability, and the state is not providing funds to purchase the new software and computers needed to make the switch.
"You have two options here," Boner said. "One is to continue with your independent municipal court and one is to pass an ordinance directing that our independent court would be absorbed into the county and the county would be required to provide an associate circuit judge within six months of our request and we would transfer the court over to the county courthouse."
Boner said, either way there will be a transitional expense to enter all of the backlogged and current cases into a new system.
"We have to obey an order of our presiding judge, Judge Horn," Boner said. "They have been wanting us to do this for a couple of years. This is happening statewide. We have been resisting to it. I didn’t think frankly that we should and Judge Keller felt that we shouldn’t."
Boner said the state is not supposed to be able to force a city to do something without providing us with the funds to do it. She said it has been voluntary for us to make this move, so they just kept saying "no thank you" because they were not offering the money to make the move.
"They went around it in the back door and put pressure on Judge Horn to have her order us to do it, so they could make us do it without giving us the money to do it," Boner said.
Alderman Rick Polete said, it seems like the costs will be a wash regardless of which option they choose and in his opinion the city should continue to operate as an independent court.
"I don't know all the details, but I can see trouble just from a city/county relationship if we force this on them," Polete said.
"We don't have a perfect relationship with the county but I think it may be better than it was," Alderman Paul Brown said. "This is not going to help that."
Polete said, maintaining a positive working relationship with the county should be a consideration in their decision.
Boner said a vote did not have to happen that night, but by the next meeting the council needed to make a decision.
In other business, Fredericktown High School JROTC Cadet Jerritt Hargis asked the council for its support of a service learning project led by the cadets and the battalion.
Hargis said the project will consist of three flag retirement boxes and the creation of a retirement pit for unserviceable American Flags to be collected and decommissioned.
The project is at no cost to the city with the JROTC maintaining the boxes and the pit. The council gave the project its approval and suggested the Fredericktown Fire Department as a possible location for a collection box.
Lastly, the council set Trick or Treating for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31.
During regular session business, the council passed four ordinances. The first was to amend the 2020/2021 budget. The second was to approve and adopt the budget for operation of the city. The third was to move forward with the Cap America Three Phase Circuit Project Phase I. Then, an ordinance was passed to execute a home water/wastewater supplier agreement with the city and state relative to the Missouri Low Income Household Water Assistance Program.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be Oct. 11 immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at City Hall.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com