Council receives results of utility rate study

"You have two options here," Boner said. "One is to continue with your independent municipal court and one is to pass an ordinance directing that our independent court would be absorbed into the county and the county would be required to provide an associate circuit judge within six months of our request and we would transfer the court over to the county courthouse."

Boner said, either way there will be a transitional expense to enter all of the backlogged and current cases into a new system.

"We have to obey an order of our presiding judge, Judge Horn," Boner said. "They have been wanting us to do this for a couple of years. This is happening statewide. We have been resisting to it. I didn’t think frankly that we should and Judge Keller felt that we shouldn’t."

Boner said the state is not supposed to be able to force a city to do something without providing us with the funds to do it. She said it has been voluntary for us to make this move, so they just kept saying "no thank you" because they were not offering the money to make the move.

"They went around it in the back door and put pressure on Judge Horn to have her order us to do it, so they could make us do it without giving us the money to do it," Boner said.