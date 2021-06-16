Council revisits easement discussion

The Fredericktown City Council revisited a discussion regarding a property easement with Cap America, Monday night at its regularly scheduled meeting.
Jon Page from Cap America brought large plat maps of the area under discussion to the council. Cap America is requesting the City of Fredericktown donate 1.06 acres of land back to Cap America in order for the company to continue an expansion project.
Page said he did not want to move forward and spend a lot more money until they were certain every one was in agreement.
Alderman Daytona Brown said he sees no issues with the agreement as long as the easements are written up to allow for access to the substation and utility lines.
Page said there would be full access to the substation across the fully paved parking lot.
City Attorney Mary Boner said the next step is to have legal descriptions written up for the required easements.
The council also discussed the possibility of selling naming rights and advertisements at the sports complex. City Administrator James Settle passed out an example sheet of the prices a complex in Perryville charges.
Settle said there are options to sell naming rights for the entire complex and the fields individually as well as selling advertising space in the outfield.
At the end of the discussion Mayor Kelly Korokis said she would meet with Settle later this week to come up with a proposal and price sheet which could be distributed to businesses.
Also in work session business, the council approved a request for emergency repairs to a dump truck in the amount of $1,657.21 and to the bush hog in the amount of $2,238.28.
Waste Water Supervisor Vince Grieshaber said the blower for the waste water plant was rusted up, would not turn and had water in it. The cost to disassemble, clean, and inspect the blower was $1,785. To repair the blower it would cost $17,900.85 and a new blower would cost $17,276.15.
The council approved the purchase of a new blower as it was the better product at a cheaper price.
Also approved by the council was a request by the electric department to purchase of a heavy duty cable cutter.
Electric Supervisor Jeff Lawson said, the cutter is used on a daily basis and the current one is not in good shape. He said, once the new cutter is purchased, he will send the old one off to be repaired.
The council approved a request for Omnigo records management and a new work station for the Police Department and court in the amount of $4,698.95.
A request for Jeff Farmer to attend the annual MIRMA meeting July 21-23 in Branson was approved.
The council sent an application from BKC Properties LLC for a minor subdivision of two lots on Buford Boulevard to the planning and zoning commission.
Before going into closed session for one personnel and one contract matter, the council approved a request by the fire department for fire hose and ladder testing, a budgeted item.
Brown said the fire hose and ladder testing is required yearly and is important to ensure the equipment is safe and in good working condition.
During regular session, the council passed one ordinance relating to court costs collected for the sheriff's retirement fund.
The ordinance repealed a previous ordinance which required $3 to be collected for each Municipal Court case which a plea of guilty or finding of guilt is determined. The money collected went to the Sheriffs' Retirement Fund. The old ordinance was passed to follow laws put in place by the State of Missouri.
June 1, 2021 the Supreme Court of the State of Missouri determined the fee collected violates the Missouri Constitution because it is not reasonably related to the expense of the administration of justice.
With the passing of this new ordinance the City of Fredericktown will no longer be collecting the $3 per guilty case and will be up to date with the changes made on the state level.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council is June 28 immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session, at city hall.
