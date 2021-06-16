Council revisits easement discussion

At the end of the discussion Mayor Kelly Korokis said she would meet with Settle later this week to come up with a proposal and price sheet which could be distributed to businesses.

Also in work session business, the council approved a request for emergency repairs to a dump truck in the amount of $1,657.21 and to the bush hog in the amount of $2,238.28.

Waste Water Supervisor Vince Grieshaber said the blower for the waste water plant was rusted up, would not turn and had water in it. The cost to disassemble, clean, and inspect the blower was $1,785. To repair the blower it would cost $17,900.85 and a new blower would cost $17,276.15.

The council approved the purchase of a new blower as it was the better product at a cheaper price.

Also approved by the council was a request by the electric department to purchase of a heavy duty cable cutter.

Electric Supervisor Jeff Lawson said, the cutter is used on a daily basis and the current one is not in good shape. He said, once the new cutter is purchased, he will send the old one off to be repaired.

The council approved a request for Omnigo records management and a new work station for the Police Department and court in the amount of $4,698.95.