Council revists public safety building discussion

Police wages and plans for a public safety building were once again the big topic at Monday night's regularly scheduled Fredericktown City Council meeting.

During work session business, City Administrator James Settle showed the council his recommendation for the design of the building and asked for its approval to direct FGM Architects to put together numbers for the design.

Settle showed a preliminary drawing where the existing building would remain untouched and a new firehouse would be built free standing next to it. The design showed a firehouse of 5,117 square feet, apparatus bays of 4,200 square feet and a 2,850 square foot area for future bays. The estimated average total for this design from FGM Architects is $3,318,407 with an alternate for the additional bays of roughly $572,399.

Settle said, in his plan, he would eliminate the additional bays and reposition the buildings on the property in order to square it up and save costs.

"These are basically the hard costs of this right here, but we can still make this cheaper if we just change a few things," Settle said. "We will leave this whole complete building here and the police can do whatever they want."

Alderman Rick Polete said the proposed design would be a huge improvement for both of the departments.

Settle said, the new option from FGM Architects is cheaper but is also smaller in terms of square footage. The proposed design would not include a courtroom.

"Basically I want to square that thing up into a rectangle and get rid of the two bays to the east or at least one of them and that still gives plenty of room to slide it down and leave the other building without messing with it," Settle said. "Then the original fire station will all be for the police station."

Polete said he would like to see some estimates of what it would cost to remodel the existing building for the police department.

"I suggest moving forward with James' idea of moving that down and over and get some costs on what it would cost to build a fire station in that respect, and then try and get some numbers on rebuilding the existing building for the police department," Polete said. "Just my opinion, I think that is where we are at. Let's get some solid numbers and look at financing and maybe get the ball rolling."

The council instructed Settle to present his changes to FGM Architects for a final plan and updated cost estimates.

During the regular session, three members of the public spoke about Prop P and the use of its funds during the "public communications, remarks from the general public and announcements" portion of the meeting.

Fredericktown Police Sergeant Hank Williams was the first speak. He began by referencing an article published in the Democrat News prior to the election in 2018.

"The citizens of Fredericktown were told that if Prop P passed, our biggest need was to try to maintain officers and that with the passage of Prop P we would be able to keep our trained officers right here by offering competitive wages," Williams said. "At that time, the base starting salary of a Fredericktown Police Officer was $11.76 per hour. The citizens of Fredericktown were told that officers could have driven to surrounding communities and made a minimum of $17 per hour."

Williams said, the citizens were told that if Prop P did not pass the Fredericktown Police Department would not be able to compete with the pay scales of surrounding communities.

"It is now more than three years later," Williams said. "The base starting salary for a City of Fredericktown employee, including a police officer is now $13.50 per hour."

Williams said, currently FPD's highest paid patrolman, who has five years of experience, two of that with FPD, makes $16.64 per hour. He said another patrolman with more than sixteen years of experience, with just over a year with FPD, is making $16.50.

"In the three years since this tax has passed, while the city's so called earnings have been increasing, our department's starting pay has gone from $5.24 to $8.50 below the starting pay of some of our surrounding counties," Williams said.

Next, Fredericktown citizen and local business owner Jane Parker expressed her concerns.

"My concerns are for the ones that serve and protect us that are putting their lives on the line every single day knowing that their may be a chance they may not return home," Jane Parker said. "They are the ones getting paid the same if not lower than the fast food workers."

Jane Parker said these men and women of the community are here because they love it and that is why they stay.

"How long will they stay when we are showing them that a building is more important than their livelihood and their families," Jane Parker said. "We can have the best buildings, the best ballparks, the best of everything, but who is going to use them when there is no one there to protect them."

Lastly, Travis Parker spoke about how he reluctantly voted for Prop P but felt it was needed to pay officers a competitive wage.

"I work in industrial construction, I see people drag up and leave good employment with the company I work for for $.50 more an hour," Travis Parker said. "The fact that we have retained our officers and they've had this pay raise dangled in front of them for so long says that they love our community."

Travis Parker said, we desperately need to take care of the officers that we have and that is why he voted for Prop P. He said the citizens voting history of voting against ball fields and voting against a courthouse should show the citizens would not want a building first.

In other work session business, the council approved the annual employee compensation for good works for firemen in the amount of $25 gift cards. All other city employees were approved for the same good works at the Nov. 22 meeting.

The council approved the purchase of a used street sweeper in the amount of $14,000. The item was not in the budget, however the current equipment is no longer repairable and a replacement is needed right away.

The council also approved the purchase of a new phone system for City Hall and a computer, monitor and software for City Light and Water from Zobrio.

During regular session business, several ordinances were passed. Including one to execute a commercial lease between the city and Atlas Roofing relative to the lease of property at 410 Graham Drive.

The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be Jan. 10, immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at city hall.

