At its Sept. 9 meeting, the Fredericktown City Council voted to sign a letter of support for low income housing to be brought to Fredericktown.
The letter will be submitted with an application being created by Madison County Service Coordination, Madison County Council for the Developmentally Disabled and North Star Housing. The application deadline is the end of September.
During discussions the council voiced concerns regarding missed tax revenues.
"You know, I'm not so sure that's such a good deal," Alderman Jim Miller said. "We aren't going to get any taxes out of it. They are going to be tax free."
Alderman Deena Ward said she recalled during discussions that, after a certain time limit, the property would eventually be able to become private property and then be taxed. She said, until then, they would still be getting utilities from the city.
"It is something that is needed in this community, it's needed," Alderman Rick Polete said. "Would I like to see it somewhere else, possibly, but they own the property. It's zoned for it. If we can't stop it, I'd assume support it."
Alderman Harold Thomas and Alderman Paul Brown pointed out the application still would have to be approved for the project to move forward.
Building Inspector Richard Macke said the entire acreage is already off the tax records and would no longer be collecting taxes anyway.
"So even if they don't build it, you're not going to be getting any taxes off it," Macke said. "We are in desperate need for housing in Fredericktown, decent housing."
Polete said the fact is the property is already purchased and zoned correctly, and if they want to do it, they are going to do it.
"I would just assume as a city supporting with this letter, because as Richard said, it is a need we have in our community," Polete said. "If we could stop it or do something about it I'd feel much differently but we can't."
Polete, Ward, Brown and Thomas voted to sign the support letter with Alderman Kevin Jones absent and Miller voting "no."
You have free articles remaining.
Utility Clerk Ashley Baudendistel presented the council with three bids for remote metering systems. The devices would replace current electric and water meters and allow meters to be read from the office.
Baudendistel said she would recommend going with Nighthawk as they are the cheapest and will work best with current equipment. She said their meters can be purchased through Master Meters and would allow 200 of the current meters to only need a head replaced.
The council approved a request to waive fees for the city-wide yard sale for the Cub-Arama tractor show Sept. 26 to 28.
A travel request from the utility office staff to attend the annual Missouri Rural Water Association meeting Oct. 29 and 30 in Lake of the Ozarks was approved.
The council approved a request by St. Michael Church for a temporary liquor license for Oktoberfest, Oct. 6.
The council then approved the purchase of salt for the winter season. City Administrator James Settle said he would like to commit to the purchase before it disappears.
CPA John Boyd from Thurman, Shinn & Company ran through a review of the proposed 2019-20 budget before the council went into closed session for one personnel matter.
During regular session business the council heard an audit presentation from Debbie Johns of Van de Ven LLC for 2017/2018.
Mayor Kelly Korokis recommended Tara Hale for the Park Board. The council approved the request.
The council then approved an ordinance setting the tax rate of levy for general revenue purposes at .7432 and for park fund purposes at .1289 on each one hundred dollars.
An ordinance amending the city's personnel rules and regulations relating to payment of pre-employment controlled substances and alcohol testing was approved and the meeting was adjourned.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be Sept. 23 following the 5:30 p.m. work session at city hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.