Council talks banners, IDA funds, and alcohol at sports complex

The Fredericktown City Council discussed banners, IDA funds, selling alcohol at the sports complex and other topics during its regularly scheduled meeting, Aug. 9.
Fredericktown High School JROTC Instructor Col. John Francis made a request to use the city utility poles around the court square to hang banners honoring local veterans as part of a fundraiser.
"Basically what the boosters are looking at is trying to find a funding project for us that could honor our heroes or veterans in the local area," Francis said. "I thought it might be nice for along our main streets. Our objective is to bring some pride back to those that may be older to generate some discussion to those who have served, bring a little pride to their family to have it up there."
Francis said he is hoping to have the cost for the banner around $100 and after it hangs for the designated time, the banner would be presented to the veteran and/or his or her family in a ceremony with the JROTC students.
"It’s a family pride thing, and I think it is really good for the community," Francis said.
The council approved the request to use city utility poles, and Francis is going to meet with City Administrator James Settle regarding banner sizes and scheduling.
A discussion regarding IDA funds was brought up by Alderman Harold Thomas.
“We got some money from the IDA that we’ve got in our general fund and I think we need to put it somewhere, so it doesn’t disappear,” Thomas said. “We have $556,276.58 is what they transferred. We need to put it somewhere that we can keep an eye on it.”
“We can try to use it for the purpose it was created for,” Mayor Kelly Korokis said.
CPA Greg Shinn recommended the city set up a separate fund instead of just having a line item.
"What we can do is set a fund up called economic development fund and then have the money sit in there, and when we do the budget process, we will budget any expenses for economic development to come out of that fund," Shinn said. "Right now we just have it in the general fund."
It was also brought to the attention of the council that a loan with First State Bank for roughly $95,000 for an apartment in the industrial park could be paid off with part of the funds.
The council made a motion to take the funds received from IDA and put them into a separate account for economic development and to pay off the loan for the industrial park.
Also during work session business, Settle brought up a discussion regarding selling alcohol at the sports complex.
"This is just a topic that has been out there for quite some time, basically since we started out there," Settle said. "Honestly I don’t care either way if you do or don’t, but everybody knows if you're going to make any money from the concession stand, that is where it’s at. That being said, everybody is drinking it anyway. We might as well make some money. Just my thoughts."
Settle also said, if it is approved for the sports complex, then he thinks it should be allowed at the other parks as well.
City Attorney Mary Boner said, currently the city has an ordinance that does not allow alcohol on city property.
If the council was to amend the city ordinance regarding alcohol on city property, they would still need to follow the proper procedures to apply for a liquor license. No alcohol would be allowed during school sanctioned events. The council also discussed how, if they chose to go this route, they would not allow outside alcohol to be brought in and would not allow purchased alcohol to leave the complex.
In other business, the council approved a request for camera network expansion for the pool and sports complex. Aldermen Daytona Brown and Paul Brown abstained from the vote.
The council was presented with a cost break down from Renee Sargent-Harrison regarding an information board at the First Cemetery. The costs came out to a budget of $4,436. After some discussion, the council decided it would like to look into how much it would cost for the city itself to build and install the information board.
A request to use the walking trail track for an R Hands his Heart fundraiser, Saturday Aug. 28, was approved by the council.
The street department made a request for emergency repairs to a dump bed. Settle said he is not ready to give up on it just yet and that it has some more life in it. The council approved the request.
The council voted to have the use tax placed on the April 2022 ballot to allow the people to decide whether they would want it or not.
The council also voted to go with Burns/McDonnell as the city’s airport engineering consultant because they are closer in location and one of the contacts is local to Fredericktown.
Lastly, the council approved a request by Settle to have Jokerst Inc. pave North Wood and Maple Court for the cost of $36,594. Settle said the water main project has been completed, and the bid from Jokerst Inc. was close to what it would cost for the city to do it themselves.
During closed session, the council voted to use Boyd & Associates as the city's CPA for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.
During regular session business two ordinances were passed. One approved adopting the subdivision plat for 4J minor subdivision and a second was to amend the ordinance regarding declaration of candidacy rules.
A resolution was also passed requiring face covers in all public areas of the A. Paul Vance Regional Airport.
During her mayor's report, Korokis reminded everyone to be safe during the extreme temperatures and to remember to watch out for buses as everyone prepares for school to start later this month.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be Aug. 23 immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at city hall.
