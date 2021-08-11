Council talks banners, IDA funds, and alcohol at sports complex

“We got some money from the IDA that we’ve got in our general fund and I think we need to put it somewhere, so it doesn’t disappear,” Thomas said. “We have $556,276.58 is what they transferred. We need to put it somewhere that we can keep an eye on it.”

“We can try to use it for the purpose it was created for,” Mayor Kelly Korokis said.

CPA Greg Shinn recommended the city set up a separate fund instead of just having a line item.

"What we can do is set a fund up called economic development fund and then have the money sit in there, and when we do the budget process, we will budget any expenses for economic development to come out of that fund," Shinn said. "Right now we just have it in the general fund."

It was also brought to the attention of the council that a loan with First State Bank for roughly $95,000 for an apartment in the industrial park could be paid off with part of the funds.

The council made a motion to take the funds received from IDA and put them into a separate account for economic development and to pay off the loan for the industrial park.

Also during work session business, Settle brought up a discussion regarding selling alcohol at the sports complex.