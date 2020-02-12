Council to remove limits, bringing in new business

The Fredericktown City Council voted to remove the limit on "resort" liquor licenses at its bi-weekly meeting, Feb. 10.
City Administrator James Settle said he had been approached by a new business owner in town who planned to open a restaurant but would be requesting a liquor license.
The City of Fredericktown currently only allows for three "resort" liquor licenses meaning only three restaurants in the city limits would be allowed to sell alcohol at a time.
Matt Grisham, owner of The Salted Duck in Farmington and The Old Mine House in Park Hills, said he wants to bring a similar restaurant to downtown Fredericktown.
"I had bought 12 Court Square, and I started renovations and realized you didn't have that many liquor licenses," Grisham said. "I don't know if anyone has been down to Park Hills. I gutted one of their buildings. That is kind of what I wanted to do here. I want to take the old building and bring it all back."
Grisham said it would be mainly a restaurant, but everyone knows the main profits are from liquor sales.
City Attorney Mary Boner said the current ordinance sets the limit at three, but she could not find where the city would be limited by any state statutes.
"My only thinking is, I don't want to put a limit on it and prevent anything form coming to town," Settle said.
Alderman Paul Brown said he would like to see a three strike process added to the new ordinance so the city has the ability to pull the license if they so choose.
"If we are going to open it up like that," Brown said. "I'm not saying I'm against opening it up, I just want to see something in the ordinance that gives us the ability to remove it if we feel it is needed."
The council approved the removal of the limit on "resort" liquor licenses with the addition of the three strike rule. An ordinance will be written for approval at a later date.
An emergency repair at 530 Collier St. caused the need for an 8-inch line stop to be put in the valve at the main water line.
Water Department Manager Tim Allgier said the valve that broke was close to 100 years old and had done its job. He said the new valve would allow them to stop the line from the warehouse all the way to the courthouse.
"It is kind of a have to so we can get the pressure regulated the right way," Allgier said.
The council approved the $2,400 increase to the quote for the new line stop.
St. Michael Church requested a temporary permit for a picnic license for the Mouse Races, March 21 at the school auditorium. The request was approved.
The council approved a request to purchase three workstations due to them now being supported as of Jan. 1.
Deputy Clerk Theresa Harbison said the workstations needed to be changed over due to compatibility issues with the new windows. She said this was the same thing they had to do for city hall and are just now starting to work on the police department.
The council also approved a request to purchase a new computer for the court clerk due to the current computer crashing.
The council approved a request by Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis to send two officers to the 2020 Missouri Crisis Intervention Team Conference, March 16-17 in Columbia.
The council approved a request from Fredericktown Fire Chief John Clark to send six firefighters to annual training in Indianapolis April 23-25.
Building Inspector Richard Macke made a request to attend the annual 2020 ASFPM Conference March 24-27 at Lake of the Ozarks. The council approved the request.
Macke also requested the council send a subdivision proposal by Kyle Stephens for the end of Holmes subdivision to Planning and Zoning. The council approved his request.
The council also approved a travel request from Airport Manager Joel Kemp to attend the annual Airport Managers Conference April 1-3 at Lake of the Ozarks.
During regular session business, the council passed two ordinances. The first one adopted the Subdivision Plat for Filtration Systems Products Minor Subdivision. The second fixed the compensation of the members of the Board of Alderman making it where payment is a flat rate for the year regardless of attendance.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be Feb. 24, immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at City Hall.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com