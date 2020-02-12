Council to remove limits, bringing in new business

Alderman Paul Brown said he would like to see a three strike process added to the new ordinance so the city has the ability to pull the license if they so choose.

"If we are going to open it up like that," Brown said. "I'm not saying I'm against opening it up, I just want to see something in the ordinance that gives us the ability to remove it if we feel it is needed."

The council approved the removal of the limit on "resort" liquor licenses with the addition of the three strike rule. An ordinance will be written for approval at a later date.

An emergency repair at 530 Collier St. caused the need for an 8-inch line stop to be put in the valve at the main water line.

Water Department Manager Tim Allgier said the valve that broke was close to 100 years old and had done its job. He said the new valve would allow them to stop the line from the warehouse all the way to the courthouse.

"It is kind of a have to so we can get the pressure regulated the right way," Allgier said.

The council approved the $2,400 increase to the quote for the new line stop.