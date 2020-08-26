Council votes 4 to 2, supporting affordable housing

The Fredericktown City Council met via Zoom, Aug. 24 for a public hearing and its regularly bi-weekly meeting.
During work session business, the council had a discussion regarding a request from Madison County Affordable Partnership to write a letter of support for affordable housing in Fredericktown.
Mayor Kelly Korokis and Alderman Kevin Jones said they were both contacted by several residents who were concerned about the location and requested the city not support the project.
"If we did it the first time, I don't know why we wouldn't do it again if it's just a formality," Alderman Rick Polete said.
"I agree, I understand that it is not in my backyard, and I understand that it may or may not affect these people who are concerned about it, but my personal opinion is it will benefit the community over hurt the community," Alderman Paul Brown said.
Alderman Paul Brown made a motion to write a letter of support with a second by Harold Thomas. Alderman Jones and Alderman Jim Miller voted "no" with Alderman Polete and Alderman Daytona Brown voting "yes" to take the majority and approve the letter of support.
During the public hearing, no comments, concerns or questions were raised for the request to voluntarily annex approximately 1,669.72 acres of land located in Township 33 North, Range 7 East of the Fifth Principal Meridian. The request is the first step needed to move forward with the possibility of forming a TIF, which has been requested by Missouri Cobalt.
In other business, Deputy City Clerk Theresa Harbison requested the City of Fredericktown chose HIC Agency Inc. as its health insurance provider.
"After lots of research and comparison of the two insurances that was presented to the city, I would like to recommend the city goes with HIC Agency Inc.," Harbison said. "They have already proved to us that they keep their word and have great customer service."
The alderman took Harbison's recommendation and voted to go with HIC Agency Inc.
A request by A. Paul Vance Fredericktown Regional Airport to approve a CARES Act agreement was approved. The grant if approved is for $20,000.
The alderman then approved the purchase of a transformer for Missouri Cobalt temporary offices at the old Skaggs property on East Marvin.
During regular session business, the council passed an ordinance to repeal an ordinance related to wearing headgear while riding a motorcycle.
City Attorney Mary Boner said the repeal is necessary to align with state laws. She said the state does not allow cities to enforce an ordinance regarding headgear, only the state can enforce it.
"Since we can't enforce it, we are going to repeal it," Boner said.
The council approved the the repeal of the ordinance.
A resolution adopting a city operations and procedures plan during COVID-19 was approved by the council.
Two ordinances were passed by the council regarding tax increment financing, TIF. The first formed a TIF commission and the second allowed Korokis to execute an agreement between the City of Fredericktown and Gilmore & Bell relative to potential establishment of a TIF district in the city.
In her mayor's report, Korokis extended condolences to the family of Loretta Brown, former alderman, who passed away last week. She also reminded everyone that school starts this week and to watch out for buses.
"Yes we have had a rise in COVID cases in Madison County, so just remember the good hygiene, social distancing, mask wearing where it is needed, especially when you can't social distance," Korokis said. "Let's just do our part."
The council then went into closed session for one real estate matter and one contract matter.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be Sept. 14 immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session, location to be determined.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
