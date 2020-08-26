Council votes 4 to 2, supporting affordable housing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fredericktown City Council met via Zoom, Aug. 24 for a public hearing and its regularly bi-weekly meeting.

During work session business, the council had a discussion regarding a request from Madison County Affordable Partnership to write a letter of support for affordable housing in Fredericktown.

Mayor Kelly Korokis and Alderman Kevin Jones said they were both contacted by several residents who were concerned about the location and requested the city not support the project.

"If we did it the first time, I don't know why we wouldn't do it again if it's just a formality," Alderman Rick Polete said.

"I agree, I understand that it is not in my backyard, and I understand that it may or may not affect these people who are concerned about it, but my personal opinion is it will benefit the community over hurt the community," Alderman Paul Brown said.

Alderman Paul Brown made a motion to write a letter of support with a second by Harold Thomas. Alderman Jones and Alderman Jim Miller voted "no" with Alderman Polete and Alderman Daytona Brown voting "yes" to take the majority and approve the letter of support.