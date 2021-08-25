Council votes to purchase lighting for sports complex

The Fredericktown City Council approved the purchase of lighting at the sports complex during its regularly scheduled meeting, Aug. 23.
Madison County Commissioner Larry Kemp was present at the meeting and asked for an update on lighting for the sports complex.
Electric Department Supervisor Jeff Lawson stepped forward with bids from three companies for lighting needed for the three fields.
The council discussed the different options which all have lead times of 8 weeks being the quickest and 16 weeks the longest to get the supplies which the city electric department plans to install.
"If you don't start ordering, you are going to be another year without lights and if you just look at the past history prices don't normally go down, they go up," Kemp said. "There is also, Madison County Progress, a couple years ago they got donations to help with this project. There is $80,000 there that is available now to do this."
Mayor Kelly Korokis agreed, saying the longer they wait to order the prices are probably going to go up.
"If you don't have lights, then you are limited to the amount of time you can play on the fields and when you can play on the fields," Korokis said. "With lights it is unlimited."
After a long discussion, the council voted to purchase 104 630-watt sports LED lights with a 5-year warranty and 18 60-foot steel poles from Fletcher-Reinhart at a cost of $297,334 with a lead time of 14-16 weeks.
The council then heard two requests; one for a slushie machine with 20 plus gallons of flavorings from Dairy Bar in the amount of $2,800.
Previously the council approved the purchase of a new, lower quality slushie machine for $2,500. City Administrator James Settle said the opportunity to purchase the used higher quality machine with flavorings came up in time to cancel the order of the other machine.
The council approved the purchase of the higher quality machine for $2,800.
The council approved a request to purchase a 2018 Ford Utility Vehicle with 30,477 miles on it, for the amount of $18,500 from JW Auto Sales. The vehicle will be for the building inspector's use and replace the current Jeep Cherokee with more than 170,000 miles on it.
The council also heard a request from the Madison County Chamber of Commerce to hold Freakytown, Oct. 30 with a backup date of Oct. 31. The event would close South, East and West Main Streets for the evening. The council approved the request.
While at the work session, MCCC Board Member Tessa Rehkop also made a request to hold Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27, which would not require any street closures. The council approved the request.
The fire department made a request to purchase 100 feet of yellow hose from Sentinel Emergency Solutions for $6,700. The budgeted item was approved by the council.
Settle requested to have the card reader replaced at the airport. He said the current card reader appears to be giving fuel away.
"It isn't as bad as it sounds," Settle said. "The truth is, if we hadn't had an honest pilot, they would have gotten us for $400."
Settle said the issue does not happen with every use, but he would prefer to go ahead and replace the equipment instead of waiting for the next fiscal year, where he has the item budgeted.
The council took Settle's recommendation and voted to purchase the new equipment from Mid-South Steel Products for the price of $15,995. The price includes removal of the old equipment, installation of the new equipment and two hours of training.
Settle also made a request for emergency repairs to a trash truck in the amount of $1,888.09. The request was approved.
The council also approved a request from the electric department to have a new clutch installed in the 1999 International digger/derrick truck for the estimated cost of $3,500.
A request for building inspector Jeff Farmer to attend the fall 2021 Educational Seminar Agenda relative to Building Code Administrators, Oct. 13-15 in Lake of the Ozarks was also approved.
Prior to work session business, a public hearing was held so citizens could comment on the proposed property tax rates of $0.8721 with $0.7432 going into general fund and $0.1289 going to the park fund. The tax rate is expressed in cents per $100 valuation.
No members of the public had any comments or questions for the council.
During regular session business, the council passed two ordinances and a resolution.
The first ordinance passed authorizes the mayor to execute an agreement between the city and John C. Boyd, CPA relative to the city's financial services. This move was a result of a vote during the Aug. 9 closed session in which the council decided to switch companies.
The second ordinance passed will put the "use tax," regarding online purchases, on the April 5, 2022 ballot. The "use tax" imposed would be at the rate equal to the total local sales tax in effect for the privilege of storing, using or consuming withing the city on any article of tangible personal property.
The resolution, which also passed, established the Economic Development Fund. This fund was also discussed at the Aug. 9 council meeting and it was decided all of the assets left over after the dissolution of the IDA shall be placed in this fund and be used for future economic development in the city after satisfaction of the debt owed for property at the Business Park.
