Council votes to purchase lighting for sports complex

The Fredericktown City Council approved the purchase of lighting at the sports complex during its regularly scheduled meeting, Aug. 23.

Madison County Commissioner Larry Kemp was present at the meeting and asked for an update on lighting for the sports complex.

Electric Department Supervisor Jeff Lawson stepped forward with bids from three companies for lighting needed for the three fields.

The council discussed the different options which all have lead times of 8 weeks being the quickest and 16 weeks the longest to get the supplies which the city electric department plans to install.

"If you don't start ordering, you are going to be another year without lights and if you just look at the past history prices don't normally go down, they go up," Kemp said. "There is also, Madison County Progress, a couple years ago they got donations to help with this project. There is $80,000 there that is available now to do this."

Mayor Kelly Korokis agreed, saying the longer they wait to order the prices are probably going to go up.

"If you don't have lights, then you are limited to the amount of time you can play on the fields and when you can play on the fields," Korokis said. "With lights it is unlimited."